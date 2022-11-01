UB football denied first shot at bowl eligibility in 45-24 loss at Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio – The University at Buffalo football team was supposed to walk off the field, and they expected to celebrate a win that was a long time coming in southeast Ohio, a win that would put the Bulls among bowl-eligible teams that include Oregon, Kansas State, Coastal Carolina and UCLA.

Instead, UB's 45-24 loss to Ohio on Tuesday at Peden Stadium means the Bulls will again attempt to earn bowl eligibility in another mid-week MACtion game next week.

UB's Justin Marshall and Mike Washington each scored touchdowns, and Bulls quarterback Cole Snyder threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns on 25 of 49 passing and was intercepted once, but the Bobcats handed the Bulls a loss.

"There's no different ingredient that we need, there's nothing new for us," UB coach Maurice Linguist said after the loss. "We have a very sound and trusted process that we have, and for us, we have to respond in this situation by doing the next right thing in the process for us. We have to get our mentality back where it needs to be."

The Bulls (5-4, 4-1 MAC) dropped to second in the MAC East Division, as Ohio (6-3, 4-1) now holds the tiebreaker with UB. The Bobcats -- not the Bulls --earned their sixth win and became the MAC’s second bowl-eligible team, joining Toledo.

Peden Stadium historically has been a problematic place for UB. Prior to Tuesday, the Bulls were 1-10 there since joining the MAC in 1999, and its only win in Athens came Oct. 28, 2008, (32-19). That same season, the Bulls won the MAC championship and played in the International Bowl in Toronto.

Four years ago, the Bobcats defeated the Bulls, 52-17, and denied them a shot at earning the MAC East championship at Peden Stadium.

Tuesday night, Ohio ended UB’s five-game winning streak and denied them their first shot at clinching that sixth win this season.

"This team, we've been in hard situations," UB linebacker James Patterson said. "We've been in hard circumstances, but we have always faced it and always try to dominate it. So this is nothing new for us."

Now, the Bulls head back to the drawing board to play for a postseason berth: a win Nov. 9 at Central Michigan would make the Bulls bowl-eligible for the fifth time in six seasons.

"Any time we don't get the result we want, there's a level of disappointment," Linguist said. "There's always all these feelings involved in games but what we have to do is just make sure we go right back. When things feel like they're at their best or at their worst, go back to your standards. Who are you? What are your standards? Respond to the situation."

Outgained and outplayed, early: By the time Ohio took a 10-0 lead on Nathanial Vakos’ 37-yard field goal, after Sam Wiglusz’s 16-yard touchdown catch less than five minutes into the game, UB and Ohio combined for 109 yards on four drives – 100 of those yards going to the Bobcats on their first 12 plays, including four plays of at least 15 yards.

The big-yardage plays continued for the Bobcats after Tariq Drake intercepted Snyder to start the Bobcats at the 42. Three plays into the drive, Wiglusz’s 32-yard catch moved Ohio to the UB 4, and the Bobcats completed the drive with Kurtis Rourke’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Jacoby Jones, giving the Bobcats a 17-0 lead with 1:38 left in the first quarter.

Yellow flags: While the Bulls are among the MAC’s least penalized teams this season, they took two penalties in the first four minutes against Ohio: a personal foul against defensive tackle Jaylon Bass that added 15 yards to the end of a 17-yard catch by Ohio’s Nolan McCormick and put the Bobcats at the UB 16. Wiglusz scored on the next play. Max Michel then took a 10-yard penalty for holding on the ensuing kickoff.

Best bet for an early touchdown: UB reached the Ohio 10 on seven plays early in the second quarter, but was unable to thread the needle on third-and-goal from the Ohio 10, as Alvin Floyd broke up Snyder’s pass intended for Justin Marshall in the end zone. It was a drive where the Bulls really needed a touchdown to create some momentum, but Alex McNulty’s 28-yard field goal put the Bulls on the board three minutes into the second quarter.

Big yards for a big receiver: The Bulls couldn’t contain Wiglusz, who had a game-high 131 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six catches.

Four of Wiglusz's first five catches went for at least 16 yards: 23, 16 (touchdown), 6, 32 and 49. Wiglusz added his second touchdown with 4:03 left in the half on a 5-yard pass from Rourke (20-for-29 passing, 317 yards, five touchdowns, one interception), and Wiglusz had 131 yards at the half.

Ohio averaged 16.7 yards per passing play in the first half; the Bobcats averaged nearly 18 yards per passing play on the first 10 passes by Rourke. UB entered allowing opponents an average of 13.1 yards per pass.

Anemic first-half output by UB’s receivers, rushers: UB finished with 22 yards rushing and 238 yards passing, but couldn't manage much offensive movement in the first half of the loss.

With Jamari Gassett on the sideline due to an unspecified injury to his left ankle late in the first half, the Bulls finished with 96 receiving yards in the first half, and couldn’t get much momentum going on the pass until late in the half, when all eight of its plays on its final drive of the half were passes or pass attempts by Snyder, including Marshall’s 12-yard touchdown catch with 20 seconds left in the half.

Meanwhile, the Bulls’ running backs were almost nonexistent, combining for 19 rushing yards on 15 carries in the first half.

"It felt like we never got going, and never got a rhythm," Snyder said. "(Ohio) did a great job and they were a solid defense. As an offense, we need to look at the film and figure out why we were not executing. I really don't have all the answers, right now, but that's the biggest thing. We've got to start executing."

Opportune time for a pick-six: Keyshawn Cobb’s 26-yard interception return for a touchdown cut Ohio’s lead to 24-17 a minute into the second half, but the Bobcats used an eight-play, 75-yard drive and opened its lead back to 14 less than four minutes later on Miles Cross’ 2-yard touchdown catch.

Then, Cobb forced running back Julian Ross to fumble – punching at the ball – and Marcus Fuqua recovered the loose ball near midfield. The Bulls reached the red zone on eight plays, and on fourth-and-goal from the 4, Ohio’s defense was called for offsides, moving the Bulls to the 2. On the 15th play of the drive, Snyder’s pitch to Mike Washington cut Ohio’s lead to 31-24 with 1:46 left in the third.

Next: UB plays its final regular-season road game – and attempts to become bowl-eligible – at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Central Michigan.