The University at Buffalo football team will prepare for more of the pass when it opens the season this weekend against a traditional Big Ten Conference titan.

Wisconsin, ranked No. 19 in the preseason Associated Press top 25 poll, will unpack a brand of offense that’s a break from the norm of Badger offenses that, in years past, have balanced the pass with the run game, which has relied on productive brute-force running backs such as Ron Dayne and Jonathan Taylor.

First-year head coach Luke Fickell and new offensive coordinator Phil Longo are implementing the Air Raid offense as part of Fickell’s redesign of the program. It’s a brand that was crafted and refined by former Kentucky coach Hal Mumme at the high school and college levels, and made popular by Mike Leach when he coached at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.

A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story in December noted this: "Despite the name, it doesn't mean quarterbacks will be throwing deep passes regularly, but they'll need to throw the ball to all parts of the field."

Expect Wisconsin to work out of the shotgun and have four receivers on the field – the Badgers’ depth chart lists Oklahoma State transfer Bryson Green and Chimere Dike at wide receiver, Will Pauling at slot receiver and Hayden Rucci at tight end – as well as offensive linemen spreading out at the line of scrimmage.

“They want to attack grass, attack space,” UB safety Marcus Fuqua said. “Runs aren't necessarily just designed by runs. They're also like short path, or a short, intermediate quick game. They also want to take shots and get vertical on offense.”

Fuqua, an Associated Press All-America third team selection in 2022, leads a reconstructed UB secondary with three new starters: nickelback Jalen McNair, safety Demetrius Harris Jr. and cornerback Clevester Hines III.

No one has yet to see Wisconsin’s version of this offense other than the Badgers, who could still be working out a few knots as they inch toward the opener.

“It’s hard to pinpoint, what is success in Week 1 or Week 2 or Week 3 as an offense, and it’s an evolution,” Fickell told reporters Monday in Madison. “That’s why for me, it’s the ability to go out there in Week 1 and play clean. You don’t have a whole lot of ideas about what you’re going to see.”

That could work to UB's advantage, as the Badgers have several transfers in key spots on the offense: quarterback Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and receivers Green, Pauling (Cincinnati), CJ Williams (USC), and Quincy Burroughs (Cincinnati).

Or, it couldn’t. Mordecai threw for 3,524 yards and 33 touchdowns in 12 games last season at SMU; by comparison, Wisconsin threw for 2,390 yards in 2022.

Mordecai played at Oklahoma from 2018-20, where he first learned the Air Raid offense. Wisconsin also returns its top three receivers from 2022: Dike (47 catches for 689 yards and six touchdowns), Skyler Bell (30-444-5) and Keontez Lewis (20-313-3).

“Dynamic. Versatile. Fast,” Mordecai told reporters in August. “It provides a lot of different looks for a defense that is challenging. We’re running different concepts that have answers. No matter what the defense is showing, the quarterback can find a completion to keep the ball moving forward.”

Either way, UB safeties coach Mike Caputo has a plan for how his position group and, by extension, the secondary will prepare. Utilize the fundamentals of playing defense. Work together as an 11-man unit and not just by position or by defensive zone.

“Having our eyes in the right spot, pre-snap, and post-snap,” Caputo said. “Playing into our responsibilities in the first two seconds of the play and executing on the rest of the play, with effort. With all-out ability and just a connected assault.

“We’re all 11, we’re all a team out there. An all-together assault. We’re all flying around, 11 hats to the ball. We want to be one, 11 pieces together.”

As a former Wisconsin safety, Caputo also knows what to expect, not just from the offense but from the Badgers.

“We're preparing for a well-oiled machine that Wisconsin’s always been,” said Caputo, who played at Wisconsin from 2011-15. “Luke Fickell is doing a fantastic job there, and I think all the coaches are. I think the players have responded very well and have accepted and have taken his coaching philosophy to heart.

“It’s year one for their staff. Year 1 is difficult, in a lot of ways. But I think at that place, there’s a lot of things, elements that are significant to that place that just help make Year 1 special for you.”