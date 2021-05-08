UB football coach Maurice Linguist: What he brings, what he needs to accomplish

Branden Oliver took a few minutes away from a holiday weekend in the Bahamas to take a phone call regarding the hire of a new football coach at the University at Buffalo.
“Maurice Linguist,” Oliver, UB’s all-time leading rusher, said to The News Saturday morning. “I heard yesterday that he was hired, and I was ecstatic. When he was an assistant coach at UB, he was one of the younger coaches on staff, and I believed that one day he would be a head coach.”
The former Bulls running back was surprised, though, that Buffalo was where Linguist would land – and return. As was most of college football, when UB announced Friday that Linguist was its new football coach.
UB will formally introduce Linguist as its coach at 11 a.m. Monday, and Linguist's first head coaching job brings him back to Western New York. He was an assistant coach at UB in 2012-2013, and as a head coach, Linguist’s task at UB will be to unite a whole team, and for the Bulls to continue to carry the banner of being one of the Mid-American Conference’s upper-echelon programs.
“This is a very big position, and it’s a monumental opportunity for him,” said Adam Redden, a St. Francis High School graduate who was a linebacker/defensive back when Linguist was an assistant at UB. “This is what a coach like him has worked their whole lives for. With what this holds, and with him being a defensive backs coach here prior, there is a lot at stake.”
Linguist’s first season as a head coach will be his 15th in college football, but he made an impression during his two years on Jeff Quinn’s staff, particularly on the players like Oliver and Redden, whose team went 8-5 in 2013, and played in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
At the time, 2013 was only the second winning season for UB in its 15th season as a Football Bowl Subdivision program. But it was also a lab of sorts for younger coaches like Linguist, who left after the 2013 season to join the staff at Iowa State as its defensive backs coach.
“Coach Mo related to all of us,” said Joe Licata, the former UB quarterback who is now the football coach and athletic director at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School. “Everybody on the team had a really good relationship with him, and not just the defensive backs he was coaching. Having played at a very high level himself (at Baylor), that got a lot of respect from the guys. And you knew he cared about the players, about the guys, about the entire team. That made an impression on the team, and on everyone on it.”
Linguist has been an assistant at the FBS, FCS and Division II levels, but his time as an assistant at Michigan was short – just shy of four months. Even then, he had a task at Michigan as its co-defensive coordinator, with Mike Macdonald: to fortify Michigan’s secondary.
Linguist told FiveThirtyEight.com in March that he planned to apply the same language and terminology he used at the pro level to his work with Michigan's defense.
“At the end of the day, you’re asking yourself, are we putting the kids in the best position to be successful?” Linguist told the statistical analytics publication, as the Wolverines prepared for spring practices. “Are we asking guys to do things that they’re capable of doing? And then do we have answers for whatever the situation that may arise? So that’s kinda the perspective that you approach anything that you do – we just happen to be doing it with football.”
Linguist’s return to Western New York has already gotten a strong reception, from staff members at UB to former players whom Linguist coached at UB. Linguist will have the same goal he had – and helped UB achieve – when he was an assistant with the Bulls: Unify a group toward a common goal.
“A lot of pieces came together that year, and the players and staff had the same vision,” said Redden. “He’s very disciplined, very organized, and is a movement type of skill-set guy. He comes in with a lot of background knowledge of the game.”
Linguist met with players Saturday morning, a day after he began contacting UB’s 2021 incoming recruits. With those players, he shared his vision for the Bulls: Build more respect for a program that has already become one of the Mid-American Conference’s winners, and build more success.
“I think Coach Mo brings a lot to the table, one of which is his ability to recruit,” said Matthew Pajuste, an offensive lineman from Philadelphia who is part of the Bulls’ incoming recruiting class. “He could most definitely bring in a class better than the one that just signed.
“And as a younger guy, he’ll be able to connect with us players a bit more, making the transition a bit smoother.”
Linguist will have to continue to mold a group of players whom former coach Lance Leipold and his staff helped cultivate into consistent winners – something that Licata and Oliver believe he’ll be able to do. But Linguist also will have to essentially re-recruit the players who have entered the transfer portal in the last eight days, following Leipold’s departure to Kansas.
Prior to the hire of Linguist, seven players from UB’s 2020 roster had entered the transfer portal.
Two sources told The News that at least three players have withdrawn or will withdraw from the transfer portal, including quarterback Matt Myers, who played at West Seneca West and at Timon.
“I talked to Jaret (Patterson), who told me that Lance had left, and then I found out that guys were entering the transfer portal,” Oliver, the former UB running back said. “I told him to tell all those guys to take their names out, and to go play for Coach Mo.”
And, of course, there's the bottom line: Linguist’s teams at UB will have to keep winning. The Bulls have been bowl-eligible for the last four seasons, and have had winning records in the last three seasons. The team that Linguist coaches will now have the task of sustaining the success that Leipold and his staff built.
“This has never really happened before, in the history of UB football, if you look at it,” Licata said. “Turner (Gill) had a great year or two, but Lance really stabilized the program and now, you have to continue that formula for success. Stepping in and taking over for a guy who’s done an awesome job is a great challenge. I have faith in Mo to take that over and bring his own spin to it.”