UB football coach Maurice Linguist: What he brings, what he needs to accomplish

“At the end of the day, you’re asking yourself, are we putting the kids in the best position to be successful?” Linguist told the statistical analytics publication, as the Wolverines prepared for spring practices. “Are we asking guys to do things that they’re capable of doing? And then do we have answers for whatever the situation that may arise? So that’s kinda the perspective that you approach anything that you do – we just happen to be doing it with football.”

Linguist’s return to Western New York has already gotten a strong reception, from staff members at UB to former players whom Linguist coached at UB. Linguist will have the same goal he had – and helped UB achieve – when he was an assistant with the Bulls: Unify a group toward a common goal.

“A lot of pieces came together that year, and the players and staff had the same vision,” said Redden. “He’s very disciplined, very organized, and is a movement type of skill-set guy. He comes in with a lot of background knowledge of the game.”

Linguist met with players Saturday morning, a day after he began contacting UB’s 2021 incoming recruits. With those players, he shared his vision for the Bulls: Build more respect for a program that has already become one of the Mid-American Conference’s winners, and build more success.