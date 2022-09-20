UB football coach Maurice Linguist: 'We know we're better than what our record is'

Maurice Linguist is keenly aware of the perception surrounding the University at Buffalo football team’s 0-3 start to the season.

“The reality for us, right now, is we know we're better than what our record is,” Linguist, UB’s second-year coach said. “And the record is the record right now. We're not pleased with that, whatsoever. But the confidence and the conviction that this team has is very evident in how they go about their business. There’s no long faces. Guys know that we're right there on the edge.”

The Bulls (0-3) open their Mid-American Conference schedule at noon Saturday at Eastern Michigan. The Eagles (2-1) upended Arizona State, 30-21, on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz., and effectively ended Herm Edwards’ 4½-year term as the Sun Devils’ head coach.

The Bulls know they need to make changes to earn their first win of the season. That starts with consistency: finishing plays, finishing drives and finishing games.

“We’ve still got a lot of heart on this team,” linebacker Shaun Dolac said. “It’s a lot of guys that are determined to win. We want to win. Coach Mo has been talking about, we’ve just got to finish. We've been close. We've been in the game, within the three quarters, and then you come into the fourth quarter, it’s, we’re just not finishing right. We've been harping on just being able to finish the game, finishing with tempo periods at the end and making sure guys are finishing on the ball, finishing each play. Every rep matters because in the game, every rep’s going to matter.”

UB is 9-14 all-time in MAC openers, but the conference schedule is almost welcomed by the Bulls after a three-game stretch in which they have averaged only 108.7 rushing yards per game and have allowed quarterback Cole Snyder to be sacked 10 times. On UB’s 14 offensive possessions that have resulted in scoring plays, seven have been for touchdowns and six for successful field goals (UB missed a field goal at Maryland), including four field goals Saturday at Coastal Carolina.

UB isn’t just in search of their first win this season, either; they are in search of their first win since Oct. 23, 2021, a 45-10 victory at Akron. The drought, wide receiver Justin Marshall said, has made this team hungry.

“We want to showcase everything that we know we are, and prepare ourselves for MAC play, knowing everything that’s behind us,” said Marshall, who is tied for second in the MAC in receiving yards (256). “But we’ve got so much ahead of us and just pushing forward and wanting to be the team we know we can be.

“Consistency needs to be an emphasis.”

The Bulls have to complete many tasks, both in preparation and during the course of a game, in order to satisfy that hunger. They insist they have been close.

“We’ve got to coach, we’ve got to play, we got to execute, right?” Linguist said. “We got to make sure, number one, from a schematic standpoint, that we give the right calls in the right situations, to put our guys in a position to be successful. Number two, as a player, my job is always preparing and performing, right? How do I prepare myself to be my best and how do I perform?

“Do your job and do it very well, so we're not playing three really solid good quarters of football and not executing in the fourth. More than anything, it's about just executing and doing our job in the fourth quarter so we can maintain those leads that we've been having.”

So-closes and near-misses won’t be enough for the Bulls in the MAC schedule, either. The Bulls want to be in contention for the MAC East Division championship; the MAC East winner earns a berth in the MAC championship game Dec. 3 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Linebacker James Patterson, a fifth-year senior, was a freshman on the 2018 team and a junior on the 2020 team that earned berths in the conference championship game. He said he spoke with his team, at Linguist’s request, about entering the MAC schedule, and gave his team a message.

“This week is a big action week,” said Patterson, who is third in the MAC in tackles (29). “It just can't be words, you’ve got to back that up, especially after going 0-3. I told the guys this morning, the MAC is, really, a dogfight each week. I want guys to really know that you have to be prepared for it, especially guys that have never played in the MAC. Don’t think, ‘This is the MAC, it’s going to be easy, it’s going to be slower.’ Everybody's prepared. They want to win. Every team wants to go to the MAC championship, and you have to prove that, every week.”