UB football coach Maurice Linguist shines at media day, talks extension with Bulls

CLEVELAND – The lights at House of Blues were dim, but the shine from University at Buffalo football coach Maurice Linguist lit up the room.

His face was the representation of a man that takes his skincare routine seriously, and his smile was an indication of someone ready to begin his second season with the Bulls.

It was the Mid-American Conference’s football media day in the city nicknamed “The Land.” Like his opposing coaches, Linguist made the rounds saying the same thing but phrased it differently to different microphones. Coming off a 4-8 season – the Bulls' worst since going 2-10 in 2016 – and entering the 2022 season projected No. 3 in the East Division by the media poll and having a full offseason, there’s a lot to be happy about.

“Maybe there’s not another coach in America that really appreciates the offseason like we do,” Linguist said. “Just not having had one last year and now having had one for the first go around. We really feel like we’re still in year one of our program, just because this is the first year we’ve gone through a traditional January to August approach.”

Seated on a bar stool with near-perfect posture, never-wavering eye contact and the firmest of handshakes, Linguist might be right. He’s entering a season with the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the MAC, according to 24/7 Sports. It’s his first season having his own guys, and the intrigue around the Bulls is high.

In July, UB announced that Linguist agreed to a one-year extension on the remaining four years of his deal, making him the football coach until the end of the 2026 season. Given how Linguist’s first year went, from the outside, the school’s move might seem arbitrary. At media day, UB Vice President and Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt, shed light on why the school made the move.

“Let’s take the record aside but let’s also understand to the situation that led to that record,” Alnutt said. “Not having the opportunity to come in traditionally in December or January and establish your own program. As we look at it, just the momentum, just the excitement with the recruiting class. When you look at hosting a spring football game for the first time, a full game with 2,500 fans.

“It just showed me how he’s building this program, addressing the needs of the program and the excitement around the program. It was definitely worth giving him that extension and having a full five years to continue doing what he’s doing.”

To Alnutt, the extension is about showing Linguist how invested the department is in him. From being hired in May 2021 and accepting the challenges of being a late hire to then bringing a sense of intrigue to the program 14 months later confirmed to Alnutt why he brought Linguist to Western New York.

“I certainly feel a lot of confidence and real humility in them believing and everyone believing and trusting we’re going to do what we set out to accomplish and we’re going to attack the mission and accomplish the mission that we set out to accomplish,” Linguist said. “We don’t take those things for granted whatsoever. We’re very humbled by them and thankful for them, but we’re laser-focused on the job we have in front of us and what we have to get done.”

Throughout the day, Linguist made sure redshirt senior linebacker James Patterson and graduate wide receiver Quian Williams, both All-MAC selectees a season ago, represented the program well. Not that he was worried about them, but because there is an image to be upheld whether the lights are on or off.

When Patterson and Williams were seated in the left corner of the second floor to do an on-camera interview, their coach made sure their ties were straight and their suits looked presentable. Linguist stood smiling and watching the interview unfold as Jon Fuller, UB’s assistant athletic director for communications, snapped multiple pictures.

“I think the first thing when you look at those two is these are two guys that are entering their last year of football that were all-conference performers for us last year," Linguist said. "Through transfer portal and NIL, probably had multiple opportunities to leave and they chose to come back. I think when you understand that your best players are some of your best people and they lead and believe the way they do, it allows for the locker room to develop the way it has.”

Williams and Patterson were composed throughout the day. When a microphone from the main stage suddenly started loudly humming during their interview, neither flinched. The camera was still rolling, their backs were still straight and their eye contact never wavered. They were exactly like their coach at that moment, and like on the football field, when unsuspected events happen. It’s how you deal with them that matters.

Having two of the league’s best returning to a team with a revered 36-player recruiting class adds to the excitement at UB. It will take time for the Bulls to accomplish Linguist’s mission, but he has earned the trust of recruits across the country and the decision-makers on campus to coach and recruit his way.

“The philosophy and the approach is, ‘Let’s go get the best players in the United States of America and get them to Buffalo,” Linguist said with a wide smile. “We feel like the future is extremely bright.”