UB football coach Maurice Linguist: DE Taylor Riggins to return to lineup vs. Western Michigan
UB Bull's DE Taylor Riggins (49) tackles Coastal Carolina's quarterback Grayson McCall (10) causes fumble

UB Bull's DE Taylor Riggins (49) tackles Coastal Carolina's quarterback Grayson McCall (10) causing him to fumble, but Carolina recovered the ball.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News

The University at Buffalo football team should have one of its top defensive linemen back when it opens its conference schedule Saturday.

UB coach Maurice Linguist said Tuesday that he expects Taylor Riggins to return when the Bulls (2-2) host Western Michigan (3-1) in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams at noon at UB Stadium. 

Riggins went through pregame warmups but did not play in UB's 35-34 win Saturday at Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va. Linguist said after the win that Riggins was among several UB players who were held out "with a couple of nicks and things," and while Linguist did not elaborate on the nature of Riggins' injury, he said he expected Riggins to return against Western Michigan.

"He'll be healthy and ready to go for MAC play," Linguist said after the win at Old Dominion.

Linguist again did not elaborate on Riggins' injury, but said during his weekly news conference Tuesday at Murchie Family Fieldhouse that UB's staff was monitoring Riggins' overall health on Saturday. 

"He's fine," Linguist said. "Taylor's talented, and we let him go through the pregame and see how he felt. It was a little questionable, so we just made it a game-time decision, a pre-game decision just to hold him back for one game."

Riggins, a fifth-year senior, practiced Monday. He is third in the MAC in sacks (four), and has 17 tackles, including five for a loss of 27 yards in three games this season. 

Riggins was a 2019 All-MAC selection who sat out all of the 2020 season due to a lower-body injury. 

