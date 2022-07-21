UB football coach Maurice Linguist agrees to one-year contract extension

The University at Buffalo football team will have its head coach under contract until the end of 2026.

UB’s athletic department announced Thursday that Bulls coach Maurice Linguist has agreed to a one-year contract extension.

“An extension is something I’m proud of as a head coach, but it speaks to our assistant coaches, the young men in our locker room and everybody involved with UB football for the direction the program is heading and the confidence that we all have in where we’re going,” Linguist said in a statement released by the athletic department.

The extension comes after Linguist’s first season as coach, in which the Bulls were 4-8 and 2-6 in the Mid-American Conference.

After Linguist's first season, UB’s staff focused on bringing in players with experience at the Power Five level, and its 36-player class of high school recruits, junior-college transfers, and Football Championship Subdivision and Football Bowl Subdivision transfers helped the Bulls rank as the MAC’s top recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The Bulls' incoming class is No. 76 nationally in 247Sports' overall rankings.

UB also hired Brandon Bailey as its defensive coordinator and three new assistant coaches: Kevin Sherman (wide receivers), Greg Knox (running backs) and Kevin Corless (cornerbacks).

In a statement, UB vice president and director of athletics Mark Alnutt said the extension came after an evaluation of Linguist’s first full year as the Bulls’ head coach; UB announced Linguist’s hire May 7, 2021.

“Having the opportunity to have a full cycle to build our program was critical,” Alnutt said in a statement. “His and his staff’s ability to fully engage in the recruiting calendar, develop our team in the offseason through winter and summer workouts and spring football, emphasize academic excellence and community engagement is proof that our program is headed in the right direction.”

Neither Linguist nor Alnutt was available to comment Thursday, due to travel. Linguist will take part in the MAC football media day Tuesday in Cleveland.

Full terms of the extension were not immediately released, but a UB athletic department spokesperson told The Buffalo News that terms of the contract extension are the same as Linguist’s initial contract, which he signed Sept. 6, 2021.

Linguist’s original contract, obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Law request, was a five-season deal that ran through Dec. 21, 2025. Under its initial terms, Linguist will earn an annual base salary of $475,000 and additional annual compensation of $200,000. If Linguist was to leave UB prior to Dec. 15 of this year, his buyout would be $1 million; that would drop to $700,000 if he were to leave between Dec. 16, 2022, and Dec. 15, 2023.

