UB football coach Lance Leipold heading to Kansas

A little more than four months after leading the University at Buffalo football team in the Mid-American Conference Championship Game and a win in the Camellia Bowl, Lance Leipold has left the program.
Kansas announced Friday morning that Leipold will become its head coach, after six seasons at UB.
Two sources initially confirmed to The News Friday morning that Leipold will become the coach at Kansas. Leipold replaces Les Miles, who coached for two seasons at Kansas.
In a statement Friday morning, UB also confirmed Leipold's departure. UB will immediately begin a national search for Leipold's replacement.
"Since entering the FBS ranks in 1999, the UB football program continues to rise to unprecedented heights," UB athletic director Mark Alnutt said in a statement. "From bowl victories to top NFL Draft picks, UB has established itself as one of the top programs in not only the Mid-American Conference, but the entire Group of Five. With our success on the field as well as facilities rivaling some of the best in the country, we know we are an attractive coaching destination and look forward to selecting the next leader of our football program."
Leipold did not return a phone call to the News.
Kansas said in a statement March 8 that it had decided to “mutually part ways” with Miles, who was initially placed on administrative leave three days prior, stemming from a report that detailed accusations Miles had sexually harassed female students who worked in the LSU athletic department, while he was coach of the Tigers from 2005 to 2016.
Kansas ramped up its coaching search in the last three weeks, after Travis Goff was hired April 7 as its athletic director. One of Goff’s first charges was to hire a replacement for Miles.
“We conducted an extensive national search that was guided by feedback from many constituents and this opportunity garnered interest from outstanding coaches across the country," Goff said in a statement that announced Leipold's hiring. "We have an obligation to providing a world-class experience for our student-athletes and that remained at the forefront throughout the search. Additionally, we owe our fans, donors and alumni a football program that will be built for sustained success. I am confident that is what we will provide under the leadership of Coach Leipold. This is a tremendous day for the University of Kansas!”
Leipold was part of a pool of finalists that reportedly included Army’s Jeff Monken, Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz and Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko.
Support Local Journalism
Leipold was also a finalist for the head-coaching opening at Illinois in December. Illinois hired Bret Bielema to replace Lovie Smith, who was fired after five seasons.
Leipold was 37-33 in six seasons as coach of the Bulls. UB won the 2018 and 2020 MAC East Division titles and was bowl-eligible for the last four seasons. The Bulls were not selected for a bowl game in 2017 after finishing 6-6, but played in the Dollar General Bowl in 2018, the Bahamas Bowl in 2019 and the Camellia Bowl in 2020.
The Bulls also earned the program’s first national ranking in school history, finishing at No. 25 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Leipold replaced Jeff Quinn in December of 2014, after Leipold led Division III Wisconsin Whitewater to six Division III national championships. He was named the Division III national coach of the year six times and reached 100 career wins faster than any football coach in NCAA history at any level.
Leipold signed a contract extension on Jan. 1, 2020 that would have kept him at UB through Dec. 31, 2024.
According to Leipold’s contract, obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Law request, Leipold earned a base salary of $474,300 and additional compensation of $150,000.
The buyout clause in Leipold’s contract states that if he terminates the contract between Jan. 1 and Dec. 30, 2021, UB would be owed $600,000.
Leipold could also be in line for a significant salary increase in the Big 12. According to USA Today databases, Miles had an annual salary of $3.3 million, while David Beaty, whom Miles replaced in 2018, had an annual salary of $1.6 million.
Leipold’s departure also comes two weeks after the conclusion of the Bulls’ spring practice, and as UB prepares to ramp up its recruiting efforts for its incoming 2022 freshman class, as the end of the NCAA’s recruiting dead period is scheduled to expire June 1.