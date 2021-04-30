UB football coach Lance Leipold heading to Kansas

A little more than four months after leading the University at Buffalo football team in the Mid-American Conference Championship Game and a win in the Camellia Bowl, Lance Leipold has left the program.

Kansas announced Friday morning that Leipold will become its head coach, after six seasons at UB.

Two sources initially confirmed to The News Friday morning that Leipold will become the coach at Kansas. Leipold replaces Les Miles, who coached for two seasons at Kansas.

In a statement Friday morning, UB also confirmed Leipold's departure. UB will immediately begin a national search for Leipold's replacement.

"Since entering the FBS ranks in 1999, the UB football program continues to rise to unprecedented heights," UB athletic director Mark Alnutt said in a statement. "From bowl victories to top NFL Draft picks, UB has established itself as one of the top programs in not only the Mid-American Conference, but the entire Group of Five. With our success on the field as well as facilities rivaling some of the best in the country, we know we are an attractive coaching destination and look forward to selecting the next leader of our football program."

Leipold did not return a phone call to the News.