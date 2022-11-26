UB football champing at the bit to resume schedule against Kent State, Akron

The University at Buffalo football team’s Mid-American Conference championship hopes were dashed Tuesday night, after Ohio beat Bowling Green to win the MAC East Division title and earn a berth in the MAC Championship game next weekend in Detroit.

Now, the Bulls (5-5, 4-2 MAC) focus solely on earning a sixth win and gaining bowl eligibility. It's the third time the Bulls have the opportunity, after back-to-back losses in the first two weeks of November.

Ohio will face Toledo for the conference championship next weekend, and the Bulls will complete their regular season Saturday against Kent State and Dec. 2 against Akron. The Bulls were scheduled to host Akron last Saturday, but that game was postponed due to a winter storm that hit Western New York.

If the Bulls beat Kent State, they'll become bowl-eligible for the seventh time in program history.

If the Bulls lose, the regular-season finale against Akron would turn into a must-win game for bowl eligibility, with the number of bowl bids shrinking as the season progresses. At the beginning of the week, CBSSports.com tallied 73 bowl-eligible teams, with nine slots still open. Then, Miami (Ohio) earned a berth in the Bahamas Bowl with an 18-17 win Tuesday against Ball State.

“We’re not looking at what-ifs,” wide receiver Quian Williams said. “(Kent State), that's the only place our eyes are on right now. Whatever happens outside of what we have going on, just happens outside of what we have going on. We can't do anything but control what we've been controlling, and that's just what we do on Saturday.”

The cabin fever of sorts also forced the Bulls to do some reckoning after a 45-24 loss Nov. 1 at Ohio and a 31-27 loss Nov. 9 at Central Michigan. They also found themselves chomping at the bit to get back onto the field, especially after the Akron game was postponed.

“You want to fix your mistakes, and you want to be out there and correct things,” safety Jahmin Muse said. “It was definitely more harder than easier. A loser would want to sit in the crib and not doing anything and be a baby about the situation. We wanted to get back out here and work and show the world, we're in a fight right now.”

Kent State at UB

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday, UB Stadium.

TV: ESPN+.

Radio: ESPN 1520-AM.

Records: UB, 5-5, 4-2 Mid-American Conference; Kent State 4-7, 3-4.

Odds: UB by 4.5.

Last time out: Central Michigan defeated UB, 31-27; Eastern Michigan beat Kent State, 31-24

History: UB leads the series, 14-13.

Back after this break: The Bulls resume their schedule after a 17-day layoff. Kent State, meanwhile, hasn’t played since Nov. 16 at Eastern Michigan.

On home turf again: UB plays its first home game since Oct. 22, a 34-27 win against Toledo, and only its fourth home game of the season. The Bulls are 2-1 at home this season.

Closer to the record: UB kicker Alex McNulty needs one field goal to move into a tie for second place for career field goals in school history. A.J. Principe (2007-10) is second with 44 career field goals, behind Adam Mitcheson, who set the school record of 48 from 2015-18.

Follow the leader: UB linebacker Shaun Dolac continues to lead the nation in solo tackles (77) and is 11th in the nation with 108 tackles. Dolac needs three solo tackles to tie Craig Guest’s single-season record of 80, set in 1996. Dolac and linebacker James Patterson have combined for 199 tackles in 10 games.

A look at the other side: Kent State’s record belies the fact that the Golden Flashes have a productive offense. Kent State leads the MAC in rushing yards (2,219), and running back Marquez Cooper is second in the MAC in rushing (1,186 yards on 255 carries) and tied for third in rushing touchdowns (11). … While the Golden Flashes are sixth in the MAC in passing yards (2,432), they boast two of the MAC’s top-10 receivers in Devontez Walker and Dante Cephas. Walker leads the MAC in receiving yards (837) and has 10 touchdown catches. Cephas leads the MAC in receiving yards per game (82.7) but has missed two of Kent State’s last three games because of an undisclosed injury sustained Oct. 22 against Akron. … Kent State is traditionally known for its passing offense, but its pass defense is 11th in the 12-team MAC, having given up 3,106 yards in 11 games.