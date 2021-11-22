UB football can spoil bowl hopes for Ball State

“It’s always tough to win on the road, and Ball State is a good team, but I have all the confidence in the world in our guys, and I think we’re going to go in and get the job and do whatever it takes to finish the season strong. It’s to play a complete game.”

After the loss to NIU, first-year UB coach Maurice Linguist vowed that his team would close the season with a win on the road in Muncie, Ind.

It would also give the Bulls a certain building block, going into the offseason, to prepare for recruiting, for spring football and for the 2022 season, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 3 at Maryland.

“It’s important to capitalize on every opportunity we have to teach the young men in the locker room about what our expectations are, what the vision is for the program and to hold guys accountable and hold ourselves accountable, as a coaching staff,” Linguist said. “And to go out there and play to our standard and our level of play, regardless of whatever our record may look like.