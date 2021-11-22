UB football can spoil bowl hopes for Ball State

The sense of finality started to sink in last week for the University at Buffalo football team, the season was down to one game.
There will be no postseason for the Bulls after a 33-27 overtime loss to Northern Illinois last Wednesday at UB Stadium. But the Bulls aim to close the season on a high note when they travel to Ball State at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a rematch of the 2020 Mid-American Conference championship game.
The ramifications are very different this year, for both teams.
“It’s going to start up front, it’s going to take making plays and it’s going to take getting stops," UB wide receiver Dominic Johnson. “It’s a rematch from last year’s championship game, and we owe them one. We’ve got to take that mindset."
The Bulls (4-7, 2-5 MAC) had gotten used to going to bowl games and preparing for MAC championship games in the last three seasons, but have lost five of their last seven.
A UB win at Ball State (5-6, 3-4), though, would end the Cardinals’ hopes of playing in a bowl game, a season after they won the MAC championship and the Arizona Bowl.
“We still have Ball State to take care of, and that’s all that’s in our heads right now, and that’s what our focus is on,” UB quarterback Matt Myers said.
“It’s always tough to win on the road, and Ball State is a good team, but I have all the confidence in the world in our guys, and I think we’re going to go in and get the job and do whatever it takes to finish the season strong. It’s to play a complete game.”
After the loss to NIU, first-year UB coach Maurice Linguist vowed that his team would close the season with a win on the road in Muncie, Ind.
It would also give the Bulls a certain building block, going into the offseason, to prepare for recruiting, for spring football and for the 2022 season, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 3 at Maryland.
“It’s important to capitalize on every opportunity we have to teach the young men in the locker room about what our expectations are, what the vision is for the program and to hold guys accountable and hold ourselves accountable, as a coaching staff,” Linguist said. “And to go out there and play to our standard and our level of play, regardless of whatever our record may look like.
“In the short term, focus on where we are, and the opportunity to win. In the big, big picture, it’s the opportunity to lay a foundation for all these guys coming back that have multiple years left, to propel us into the offseason and have all the things we need to do, in terms of the overall growth and development of the program.”
However, this will also be the final game for UB’s sixth-year seniors, including Johnson, a wide receiver from Windsor, Ont., as well as its seniors who might decide not to utilize an extra year of eligibility.
“I’ve been thinking about it, a lot,” Johnson said. “I’ve been here for a long time and it’s kind of starting to hit me a bit. It’s kind of sad, to see all of the faces that I won’t see next year. I love this team and I always have loved this team, and I’m going to try to show that on the field.”
Linguist said Friday that discussions on remaining eligibility and who will return to the Bulls will take place at the end of the season. Before that, though, the Bulls aim to close the season on the right note.
“We want to finish strong,” Johnson said. “The end goal of our season might not be what we wanted, but that’s not going to take away from our playing style. That’s not going to take away from our family atmosphere. It’s not going to take away from how hard we play.”