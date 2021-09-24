UB football at Old Dominion a hot ticket for Bulls' Tidewater products

“When you can go home and play in front of family, it always is a plus," Linguist said. "But we want to take that attitude wherever we are, and not say, ‘Just because we’re going home, we’re going to play a little bit better.’ We play well because that’s what our culture demands and that’s what you have the ability to do.”

The hometown connection factored into Laborn’s decision to transfer to UB after a year at Garden City (Kan.) Community College, where he caught 26 passes for 460 yards and four touchdowns during its eight-game spring schedule.

“I’d seen how well Kevin Marks and (former UB wide receiver) KJ Osborn did here, and I saw what it was about here, but didn’t know much about it,” said Laborn, who has three catches for 16 yards in two games. “But I saw how Kevin built his stats and I thought, 'Why can’t I do the same?’ ”

One of Marks’ tasks during a busy Wednesday afternoon was to procure tickets. Players are given four tickets for guests to attend games, and Marks estimated that he’d gotten at least 30 requests from family and friends to attend the game Saturday.

“I’m just scraping up tickets,” Marks said. “Any tickets they don’t use, I’ll take those.”