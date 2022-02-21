UB football announces spring practice dates

The University at Buffalo football team will kick off its spring practices in a little more than five weeks.
The Bulls announced their spring schedule, which begins March 29 with its first practice, and will have 15 practices over the course of five weeks.
UB’s spring schedule will culminate with its spring game at noon April 30 at UB Stadium.
UB will have three practices each week of spring football: March 29, March 31, April 2, April 5, April 7, April 9, April 11, April 13, April 15, April 19, April 21, April 23, April 26, April 28 and April 30. UB will host a high school coaching clinic on April 23.
UB opens its season Sept. 3 at Maryland.
