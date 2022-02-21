 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UB football announces spring practice dates
UB football announces spring practice dates

Buffalo Bulls vs Northern Illinois Huskies in MAC football

Buffalo Bulls quarterback Matt Myers (10) rushes for a first down against Northern Illinois Huskies safety CJ Brown (6) in the first quarter at UB Stadium in Amherst on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy

The University at Buffalo football team will kick off its spring practices in a little more than five weeks.

The Bulls announced their spring schedule, which begins March 29 with its first practice, and will have 15 practices over the course of five weeks.

UB’s spring schedule will culminate with its spring game at noon April 30 at UB Stadium.

UB will have three practices each week of spring football: March 29, March 31, April 2, April 5, April 7, April 9, April 11, April 13, April 15, April 19, April 21, April 23, April 26, April 28 and April 30. UB will host a high school coaching clinic on April 23.  

UB opens its season Sept. 3 at Maryland.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

