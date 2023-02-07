The University at Buffalo football program on Tuesday announced that it has hired DJ Mangas as its offensive coordinator and Robert Wright as its special teams coordinator.

Mangas replaces Shane Montgomery, whom the program parted ways with last month, and Wright replaces Chris White, who is now in the same role at Memphis. In addition to being UB's special teams coordinator, Wright is a defensive assistant with the Bulls.

UB also announced the additions of Bryan Applewhite as its running backs coach and Holman Copeland as its defensive backs coach. Applewhite replaces Greg Knox, who is now on Mississippi State's staff as a senior offensive analyst after one season at UB, and Copeland replaces Rod Ojong, who is now a defensive backs coach at Charlotte.

Mangas, 33, was a defensive analyst at UCF this past season, but was an offensive analyst for the Carolina Panthers in 2020, and spent two seasons on staff at LSU. He was the passing game coordinator for the Tigers in 2021, and was an offensive analyst for Tigers' passing game coordinator Joe Brady in 2019.

Wright was a senior defensive analyst at Duke last season. Applewhite joins the Bulls after spending last season as running backs coach at Nebraska. Copeland was a cornerbacks coach at recruiting coordinator for the last four seasons at Delaware, and was a graduate assistant at UB in 2012-13.