UB football aims to name starting quarterback by next week

Maurice Linguist has a timetable in place to name a starting quarterback for the University at Buffalo football team. It’s just a question of whom that starting quarterback will be.

The Bulls open the season at noon Sept. 3 at Maryland, and Linguist, UB’s second-year coach, must choose from three quarterbacks: Cole Snyder, Matt Myers and Casey Case.

Linguist said Tuesday during UB’s football media day at Murchie Family Fieldhouse that he aims to have a starting quarterback in place by at least the middle of next week, as the Bulls begin more detailed preparation for their season opener against the Terps in College Park, Md.

UB’s coaching staff should get further clarity on the position this weekend, when the Bulls play their second intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at UB Stadium.

“We’re still going to let these guys battle it out,” Linguist said. “We’ll probably sit them down after Saturday, and get into probably Monday or Tuesday, and, eventually, before we get to Maryland prep at the middle of next week, name that starter, going into Maryland.”

UB's staff will choose from three very different quarterbacks. Snyder, a Southwestern graduate, prefers the pass to the run. Myers, a former Bishop Timon-St. Jude and West Seneca West quarterback, is more of a dual-threat quarterback who has proven himself as a running threat.

Case, a Florida native in his third year with the Bulls, is a 6-foot-6 pro-style quarterback with a knack for working out of the pocket and favoring the pass to the run.

“It’s been really good to have everybody in the room pushing each other and getting better,” Snyder said. “You can see from Day One of camp until right now, that we’ve gotten a lot better as a unit. I’m excited about that, to keep going and getting better.”

Deciding on a quarterback isn’t an easy task, either, particularly given that while Snyder and Myers have live-game experience, there is no true incumbent at the position going into this season.

Kyle Vantrease started 25 consecutive games for UB from Oct. 5, 2019, to Nov. 9, 2021. He threw for 4,755 yards and 25 touchdowns in five seasons but transferred to Georgia Southern earlier this year. Myers started UB’s first five games of the 2019 season but has appeared in only 12 games in the last two seasons, including starts in UB’s final two regular-season games in 2021.

Snyder spent the last three seasons at Rutgers before joining the Bulls as a mid-year transfer in January, and Case appeared in one game last season.

There are subjective layers that come with choosing a starting quarterback, as well.

“You’re looking at the flow and the pace and the tempo of the offense, and who can get us in or out of the huddle,” Linguist said. “First downs, chunk plays, explosive plays, ultimately what leads us to consistency and drives that lead us to points and touchdowns,” Linguist said. “From a film-watching, from a tangible standpoint, we’re looking at those things. The leadership position is so critical with that spot, that toughness and the grit of your team is not going to be too far away from the toughness and the grit of that player. And a lot of your team takes on the identity of what that quarterback and who that guy is.

“I think we have a lot of really good options, in terms of the guy we’re going to name and again, everyone’s got to stay ready.”

The process of competing for a starting spot and working toward the moment of learning who that starting quarterback is can be nerve-wracking for some quarterbacks. However, it has almost become a rite of August for Myers, who has been a contender for the starting spot in each of the past four seasons.

Myers is no stranger to quarterback competitions, even when there already was a set starter.

“Even when I first got here, everyone knew Tyree (Jackson) was the starter (in 2018) but he always told me, ‘compete with yourself and compete with everybody, regardless of the depth chart,’ because we all help each other in some kind of way,” Myers said. “Every year I’ve been here, it’s hasn’t been a hostile room, at any point, which is what you want, as a team.

“But even now, I think we have the best quarterback room, on the field and off the field. Everybody is pretty talented, in their own way, and it’s going to be enjoyable to learn from each other, watch each other and critique everybody.”