UB football adds Kevin Sherman as wide receivers coach

The University at Buffalo football team has filled the final vacancy on its coaching staff, by hiring a longtime coach to join its staff.

UB's athletic department announced Monday that Kevin Sherman is joining the staff as wide receivers coach. Sherman has coached college football for 30 years at the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision levels.

Sherman replaces Dallas Baker, who joined Baylor's staff last month as wide receivers coach. Sherman takes over a unit that was eighth in the Mid-American Conference in passing (215.3 yards per game), but caught only 12 touchdown passes in 2020. UB's quarterbacks were also intercepted 12 games, a conference-high.

However, the Bulls will add two FBS transfers to their receiving corps for the 2022 season: Justin Marshall (Louisville) and Boobie Curry (Arizona), and quarterback Cole Snyder (Rutgers).

Sherman coached at Murray State for the last two seasons. Prior to that, he was an offensive quality control assistant and director of player development at Toledo in 2019, before joining Murray State's staff for the 2020 season.

Sherman coached wide receivers at Pittsburgh from 2015 to 2018, where he coached Tyler Boyd, who became the Panthers' all-time leading receiver and now plays for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. Sherman also coached at Purdue, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Ohio University, VMI and Methodist, and began coaching as a student assistant at Ferrum College in 1991.

