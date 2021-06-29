UB football adds junior-college OL Austin Lee to 2021 incoming class

The University at Buffalo football program continues to add transfers to its roster in preparation for the 2021 season.

Austin Lee, an offensive lineman from Cisco College in Texas, announced Tuesday on his social media accounts that he will join the Bulls as a transfer.

"100% committed‼️ let’s get this work in," Lee wrote on Twitter.

Lee will join the Bulls for the 2021 season. He is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman from Gatesville, Texas, who can play at center or at offensive tackle.

Lee also had offers from Gardner-Webb, Northwestern State in Louisiana, New Mexico Highlands and Bethune-Cookman.

Lee is the second transfer from Cisco College to join UB for the 2021 season; Daymond Williams, a defensive lineman from Cisco, committed to UB on June 16.

The Bulls currently have nine transfers from FBS or junior-college programs joining their 2021 roster. In the last five days, three players have announced they'll join the Bulls for this fall: Lee, Quian Williams, a wide receiver from Eastern Michigan, and Tyler Carter, a defensive lineman from Fullerton (Calif.) College.

UB opens its season at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 against Wagner at UB Stadium.

