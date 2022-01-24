UB football adds Arizona transfer Booby Curry at wide receiver

The University at Buffalo has added another Pac-12 transfer at wide receiver.

Jalen “Boobie” Curry announced his plans on social media. Curry caught 21 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games last season at Arizona.

Curry had 10 receptions for 89 yards in five games in the Covid-19-shortened 2020 season and six catches for 68 yards as a freshman in 2019.

He was a four-star prospect and the No. 27 wide receiver in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 24/7 Sports.

Arizona State receiver Geordon Porter previously announced his transfer to UB.

In other UB football news:

• UB tight end Tyler Stephens entered the transfer portal. Stephens led UB tight ends in receiving with 15 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore last fall. He played in 11 games.

• Former UB offensive lineman Nolan Gorczyca, whom Lance Leipold originally recruited to UB, will join him at Kansas. He played in four games in 2021 in his first season at UB but preserved his redshirt status.