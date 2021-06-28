UB football adds 2022 commits, junior-college transfer to recruiting class

The recruiting haul continues for the University at Buffalo football program, as three more players have committed to the Bulls in the last two days.

Jackson Paradis, a running back from the Tilton School in New Hampshire, announced his commitment Monday. Paradis is the godson of UB special teams coordinator Chris White, and had offers from UMass, Army, Navy and Colorado State.

The 6-foot, 225-pound Paradis rushed for 825 yards and nine touchdowns in five games in 2019. In 2020, he ran for 314 yards, three touchdowns and three 2-point conversions in Tilton's season-opening win against Proctor Academy, according to the Eagle-Tribune of North Andover, Mass. However, he played in only one more game before Tilton's season was shortened due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to 247Sports, Paradis is the No. 108 running back among its 2022 recruits, and is the only player from New Hampshire in 247Sports' 2022 rankings.