UB football adds 2022 commits, junior-college transfer to recruiting class

The recruiting haul continues for the University at Buffalo football program, as three more players have committed to the Bulls in the last two days.
Jackson Paradis, a running back from the Tilton School in New Hampshire, announced his commitment Monday. Paradis is the godson of UB special teams coordinator Chris White, and had offers from UMass, Army, Navy and Colorado State.
The 6-foot, 225-pound Paradis rushed for 825 yards and nine touchdowns in five games in 2019. In 2020, he ran for 314 yards, three touchdowns and three 2-point conversions in Tilton's season-opening win against Proctor Academy, according to the Eagle-Tribune of North Andover, Mass. However, he played in only one more game before Tilton's season was shortened due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to 247Sports, Paradis is the No. 108 running back among its 2022 recruits, and is the only player from New Hampshire in 247Sports' 2022 rankings.
Paradis joins Bryan Henderson and Tyler Carter, who announced Sunday night on social media that they have committed to the Bulls. Henderson will join the Bulls' incoming 2022 freshman class, while Carter is a junior-college transfer from Fullerton (Calif.) College.
Henderson is a 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive tackle/defensive end from Lakota West High School in suburban Cincinnati, and he is the second player to commit to the Bulls' incoming 2022 class.
COMMITTED!!!🤘🏾🔵⚪️@Bhen99 @CoachTomBolden @Fpcharger2 @CoachDeNoma @LakotaWestFB @CoachMo15 @TheSamuraiCoach @Mike_CoachD @UBFootball #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/HUCmwA6951— ✞ Bryan Henderson II🌴™️ (@bhendo_) June 28, 2021
In addition to Paradis, Henderson and Carter, Mekhi Lynn, a quarterback from Princeton High School in Cincinnati, announced Friday that he had verbally committed to the Bulls.
Lynn was the first player to commit to UB's 2022 incoming freshman class. Cortez Braham, a wide receiver from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, announced Sunday that he will transfer to UB.
Henderson had 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in nine games in 2020 at Lakota West. Henderson also had offers from Eastern Illinois, Wofford, Youngstown State, Marshall, Columbia and Fordham.
Carter is a 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive tackle from Romulus, Mich., who spent last season at Fullerton. Fullerton did not have a football season in 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Carter also had offers from Western Illinois, Akron, Montana State, Central Arkansas and Central Michigan. He told the News in a direct message that he plans to join the Bulls' incoming 2021 class.
BUFFALO, NY WHATS UP !! #HornsUp💙 pic.twitter.com/zcfh5zaDpA— TYLER CARTER (@TylerCarterL) June 27, 2021
The early national letter of intent signing period for football is Dec. 15-17.