UB football adds 2022 commit, junior-college transfer to recruiting class

The recruiting haul continues for the University at Buffalo football program, as two more players committed to the Bulls over the weekend.

Bryan Henderson and Tyler Carter announced Sunday night on social media that they have committed to the Bulls. Henderson will join the Bulls' incoming 2022 freshman class, while Carter is a junior-college transfer from Fullerton (Calif.) College.

Henderson is a 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive tackle/defensive end from Lakota West High School in suburban Cincinnati, and he is the second player to commit to the Bulls' incoming 2022 class.

Henderson and Carter are two of four players who announced their commitments to the Bulls over the weekend.

Mekhi Lynn, a quarterback from Princeton High School in Cincinnati, announced Friday that he had verbally committed to the Bulls. Lynn was the first player to commit to UB's 2022 incoming freshman class. Cortez Braham, a wide receiver from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, announced Sunday that he will transfer to UB.

Henderson had 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in nine games in 2020 at Lakota West. Henderson also had offers from Eastern Illinois, Wofford, Youngstown State, Marshall, Columbia and Fordham.