UB football: 4 strengths and 4 weaknesses entering new season

The University at Buffalo football team returns its starting quarterback from last season, but it also brings back only five starters on an offense that lost one of the most prolific running backs in program history to the NFL. The offensive line, in particular, could be one of the Bulls’ biggest areas of uncertainty.

The Bulls return two of their three starters at linebacker, as well as depth among the defensive backs, but they also will have to rely on younger players to fill holes on the defensive line that were vacated by transfers and graduation.

The Bulls are the Mid-American Conference’s defending East Division champions, and open the season at 7 p.m. Thursday at UB Stadium against Wagner.

Here’s a look at four team strengths and four team weaknesses:

Four strengths

Experience on the run: The past three seasons have been a windfall for UB’s offense, as the Bulls had one of the country’s most productive running backs in Jaret Patterson. UB, though, has boasted a one-two punch with Patterson and Kevin Marks Jr., who now gets his turn to carry the load. He ran for 741 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 carries in 2020, and he enters as the program's seventh all-time leading rusher (2,621 yards).