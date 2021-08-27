UB football 10 players to watch: Five on offense, five on defense

Some familiar names return to the University at Buffalo football team for the 2021 season, and with a new coaching staff in place, its now a matter of meshing together players, their abilities and personalities to continue a routine of winning at UB.
The Bulls return five starters on offense and six on defense from a team that won the Mid-American Conference East Division championship and the Camellia Bowl in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Of the 14 UB football players who entered the transfer portal between April 30 and June 24, four withdrew, and three returned to the Bulls.
The Bulls, though, have prominent holes to fill, left by players who graduated, transferred or went to the NFL, including running back Jaret Patterson, who is in training camp with the Washington Football Team, and defensive end Malcolm Koonce, who was drafted in April by the Las Vegas Raiders.
The challenge for first-year coach Maurice Linguist and his staff is to continue that consistency, and part of that responsibility falls upon UB’s returning players.
The Bulls open the season against Wagner, a Football Championship Subdivision program, at 7 p.m. Thursday at UB Stadium. Here are 10 players to watch for the Bulls this season: five on offense and five on defense.
Marks, a redshirt senior, ran for 741 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 carries in seven games for UB last season.
Offense
Jake Fuzak, tackle: Fuzak, a Williamsville South graduate, deferred enrolling in graduate school and returned to the Bulls for a sixth season after the NCAA granted a waiver that allowed fall athletes an extra year of eligibility. He can play left or right tackle. He started seven games at right tackle on a line that allowed only one sack in 2020, and is on the watch list for the 2021 Outland Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top interior lineman in college football.
Jack Klenk, guard: Klenk and Fuzak are the only starters to return to UB’s offensive line. The sixth-year senior will team with Fuzak as one of the position group’s anchors, with the job of protecting quarterback Kyle Vantrease and running back Kevin Marks Jr. Klenk started seven games on an offensive line that helped open holes for Marks and Patterson last season; UB’s rushing offense was second in the nation (287.43 yards per game).
Kevin Marks Jr., running back: At the start of preseason practices, Linguist noted the amount of talent and numbers at running back, but designated Marks as UB’s starter at the time. Marks ran for 741 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 carries in seven games in 2020. Now, he’s poised to become UB’s top running back, and he is currently seventh all-time in rushing for UB (2,621 yards) and sixth all-time in rushing touchdowns (28).
Kyle Vantrease, quarterback: Vantrease has started 15 consecutive games, dating back to Oct. 5, 2019, and has led the Bulls to titles in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl and the 2020 Camellia Bowl. Vantrease has steered an offense that has gone primarily to the run in the last two seasons, but threw for 1,326 yards and seven touchdowns on 96 of 154 passing, with three interceptions, in 2020. Vantrease’s poise and confidence have helped establish him as a leader.
Quian Williams, wide receiver: Williams is a transfer from Eastern Michigan who should bring much-needed experience to UB’s position group, which lost three of its top four receivers (who caught 66 passes for 1,072 yards and six touchdowns), to graduation and transfers. Williams caught 76 passes for 983 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons at Eastern Michigan, including 661 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.
Defense
Isaiah King, cornerback: King opened eyes when he was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List. He’s part of a defensive backfield that will be boosted by the return of Aapri Washington, who missed most of last season due to injury, and the addition of Ja’Marcus Ingram, a transfer from Texas Tech. King had 22 tackles, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery in 2020, and was part of a pass defense that was fourth in the MAC and tied for 29th in the nation (203 yards per game) last season.
James Patterson, linebacker: Patterson was a first-team All-MAC selection at inside linebacker. In three seasons, he has solidified himself as one of the Bulls’ top defensive contributors. He has a nose for making defensive plays. He was UB’s leading tackler last season (63), and had an interception, a forced fumble, a quarterback hurry and two pass breakups, and was fifth in the MAC in tackles.
Taylor Riggins, defensive end: Riggins missed all of last season with a lower-body injury, but is in position to be one of the cornerstones of the defensive line. The 2019 All-MAC selection rejoins a defensive line that led the MAC with 20 sacks in 2020. In 2019, Riggins had 50 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
George Wolo, defensive tackle: Wolo came off the bench in the first half of the season, then shined as a freshman who started UB's final four games in 2020. He registered 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a quarterback hurry in seven games. Expect Wolo to make bigger contributions to an already deep defensive line that lost starters in Koonce (defensive end) and Eddie Wilson (defensive tackle).
Kadofi Wright, linebacker: Wright is one of four players who led the MAC in 2020 with eight passes defended and tied with Northern Illinois’ Jordan Gandy for second in the MAC in pass breakups (seven). Wright had 24 tackles and a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown last season, and joins Patterson as two of UB’s returning starters at linebacker.