UB football 10 players to watch: Five on offense, five on defense

Defense

Isaiah King, cornerback: King opened eyes when he was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List. He’s part of a defensive backfield that will be boosted by the return of Aapri Washington, who missed most of last season due to injury, and the addition of Ja’Marcus Ingram, a transfer from Texas Tech. King had 22 tackles, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery in 2020, and was part of a pass defense that was fourth in the MAC and tied for 29th in the nation (203 yards per game) last season.

James Patterson, linebacker: Patterson was a first-team All-MAC selection at inside linebacker. In three seasons, he has solidified himself as one of the Bulls’ top defensive contributors. He has a nose for making defensive plays. He was UB’s leading tackler last season (63), and had an interception, a forced fumble, a quarterback hurry and two pass breakups, and was fifth in the MAC in tackles.

Taylor Riggins, defensive end: Riggins missed all of last season with a lower-body injury, but is in position to be one of the cornerstones of the defensive line. The 2019 All-MAC selection rejoins a defensive line that led the MAC with 20 sacks in 2020. In 2019, Riggins had 50 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.