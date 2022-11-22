UB focusing on Kent State as bowl eligibility remains on the line

Jahmin Muse didn’t call in any favors from his former Boston College teammates who now play for another Mid-American Conference team.

Muse, a safety on the University at Buffalo football team, didn’t contact Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald or Falcons wide receiver C.J. Lewis, even though their efforts could help the Bulls reach a significant goal this week.

Some of the Bulls’ hopes of winning the MAC East Division title and earning a berth in the MAC Championship game hinged upon the outcome of Tuesday night’s game between Ohio and Bowling Green, which kicked off at 7 p.m. in Athens, Ohio.

Muse and his teammates at UB, though, are locked into one task: winning a sixth game and earning bowl eligibility. UB (5-5, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) hosts Kent State at 1 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium, the Bulls’ first game in more than two weeks.

“We’ve got to go out there and play against Kent State,” Muse said. “We’ve still got to get bowl-eligible. If Ohio wins, Ohio wins. Happy for them. Great season. We’ve still got to go out there, play Saturday and beat Kent State to get six wins. There’s no high-and-low, roller-coaster for tonight’s game. We’ve got to play Saturday. We’ve got to win Saturday. Don’t get too emotional about this game. Stay focused. Stay calm. Stay humble.”

UB is coming off back-to-back losses against Ohio and Central Michigan, and a major snowstorm that hit Western New York last weekend forced the MAC to indefinitely postpone the UB-Akron game, which originally was scheduled for Saturday.

By the time the Bulls return to the field Saturday for only their fourth home game this season, they’ll have gone 17 days between games. UB’s last game was a 31-27 loss Nov. 9 at Central Michigan.

“It gives guys a chance to rest, and guys a chance to kind of clear their mind,” linebacker Shaun Dolac said. “Now we have a whole new week to prepare, and how we prepare this week is how we'll come out on Saturday.”

There’s one certainty to the weekend: If the Bulls win Saturday, they’ll earn bowl eligibility. But any hopes of remaining in contention for the MAC East Division title and a berth in the MAC Championship game noon Dec. 3 at Ford Field was contingent upon Bowling Green beating Ohio.

A Bowling Green win, combined with a UB win against Kent State, would clinch the MAC East for the Bulls. An Ohio win would give the Bobcats the MAC title, and UB would play its game against Akron next Friday (Dec. 2) at UB Stadium.

“We’ll get prepared for our Wednesday practice and we’ll be aware, obviously, because we’ll know the implications of the result of that (Bowling Green-Ohio) game,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said Tuesday during his weekly press conference at Murchie Family Fieldhouse. “They matter to us. But what our main focus is on, is on what we can control and who the next opponent is.”

The Bulls will know some of their fate – or could know their entire fate – by late Tuesday night. But their first focus is on Saturday against Kent State.

“Our message is, ‘Let’s beat Kent State and let’s be 1-0,’ ” Linguist said. “Let's talk about what we have to do in order for those things to be true. Let’s talk about our plan to win and our play style and what we have to do to accomplish the goal that we have. It's really easy to stay focused on that, because that's all we can control. And I think you're making a mistake when you start getting yourself involved in things you really can't control. We're laser-focused on what's in front of us. We know from a big-picture standpoint, this is potentially getting us to win number six, which is the first threshold of becoming bowl-eligible. It also can mean that we're going to Detroit as well.

“But at the end of the day, what it means for us in doing the next right thing and the overall development and growth of our program, is just how we continue to prepare and perform in the month of November. That's the next right thing for us to do, in addition to understanding that it means a lot of different things.”

Bowl game projections

According to CBSSports.com, there are 73 bowl-eligible teams with nine slots still open in bowl games as of Sunday.

Even though UB still needs one more win to become bowl-eligible, national publications already are projecting the Bulls in several bowl games.

Action Network: Arizona Bowl vs. Fresno State, Dec. 30, Tucson, Ariz.

CBSSports.com: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Duke, Dec. 23, Tampa, Fla.

247Sports.com: Arizona Bowl vs. Fresno State, Dec. 30, Tucson, Ariz.

ESPN.com: Duluth Trading Cure Bowl vs. Marshall, Dec. 16, Orlando, Fla.; Camellia Bowl vs. Southern Mississippi, Dec. 27, Montgomery, Ala.;

Sports Illustrated: Quick Lane Bowl vs. Liberty, Dec. 26, Detroit.