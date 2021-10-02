UB drops Mid-American Conference football opener to Western Michigan

It wasn’t anything like the last time the University at Buffalo football team last hosted Western Michigan. In fact, points were at a premium between the two teams, whose last meeting resulted in a seven-overtime, 139-point barrage.
Saturday at UB Stadium, the Bulls and Broncos were long on plays – a combined 133 between the two teams – but combined for only seven scores in Western Michigan’s 24-17 win, in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.
After Alex McNulty’s field goal gave the Bulls a 10-7 lead six minutes into the second half, the Bulls amassed only 68 yards on 19 offensive plays on their next five drives. Western Michigan, meanwhile, had three scoring drives in that same span, including two with at least 11 plays, and benefited from a penalty against Kadofi Wright that set up the Broncos’ go-ahead touchdown.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Wright set up Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby's 64-yard throw to Skyy Moore with 9:39 left in regulation, which gave the Broncos a 24-10 lead.
Wright broke up Eleby’s pass on the previous play, and as the ball bounced off the turf, Wright caught it and spiked the ball after the carom, which drew the penalty.
UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease (12 for 22 passing, 151 yards) scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:17 left in the fourth, but the Broncos recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
The Broncos extended a 16-play, 95-yard drive when Eleby connected with wide receiver Moore (11 catches for 163 yards, two touchdowns) on fourth-and three from the UB 27 for a 19-yard catch, which put the Broncos at the UB 8. One play after Western Michigan was called for holding on second and goal from the 4, Moore’s 12-yard catch in coverage gave the Broncos a 7-0 lead with 1:40 left in the first quarter.
Two plays into UB’s ensuing drive, Ron Cook broke free for a 55-yard touchdown 28 seconds later that helped the Bulls tie the game at 7-7.
Three minutes into the second quarter, after Parker Simpson's 37-yard FGA for Western banked off the left upright, UB appeared poised to answer the Broncos.
Vantrease connected with Quian Williams (six catches for 119 yards) for a pair of long passes – 13 and 40 yards – which put UB at the WMU 21.
Two plays later, though, Western Michigan’s Zaire Barnes sacked Vantrease, who lost the football on third-and-8, and Kainoa Fuiava recovered the ball at the 30 for the Broncos.
But on a drive that took nearly nine minutes and reached the UB 2, UB defensive tackle Josh Rogers stopped Broncos running back La’Darius Jefferson on third-and-goal with 42 seconds left in the half. On fourth-down, Eleby appeared to make a run for the end zone, but was pushed back well behind the line of scrimmage and sacked by UB’s George Wolo as he went to throw the ball, and Western Michigan guard Dylan Deatherage recovered the loose ball at the 18 just before the end of the half.
UB put together another drive that reached the Western 12, but on the 12th play, Matt Myers recovered his own fumble off an errant snap at the 15, which set up Alex McNulty’s 37-yard field goal, which gave UB its first lead at 10-7 six minutes into the third quarter.
Simpson’s second field-goal attempt for WMU – a 47-yard try – went wide right, after Aapri Washington’s second pass breakup on third-and-11 on Eleby’s pass from the 25 intended for Corey Crooms.
After McNulty’s field goal, the Bulls produced only three yards on 12 plays in the next four drives, and the Broncos tied the game at 10-10 four minutes into the fourth on Nick Mihalic’s 26-yard field goal after the second of those three drives by the Bulls.
Then, Eleby’s 64-yard touchdown gave the Broncos a seven-point lead, and Jefferson added a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:30 left.