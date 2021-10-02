UB drops Mid-American Conference football opener to Western Michigan

The Broncos extended a 16-play, 95-yard drive when Eleby connected with wide receiver Moore (11 catches for 163 yards, two touchdowns) on fourth-and three from the UB 27 for a 19-yard catch, which put the Broncos at the UB 8. One play after Western Michigan was called for holding on second and goal from the 4, Moore’s 12-yard catch in coverage gave the Broncos a 7-0 lead with 1:40 left in the first quarter.

Two plays into UB’s ensuing drive, Ron Cook broke free for a 55-yard touchdown 28 seconds later that helped the Bulls tie the game at 7-7.

Three minutes into the second quarter, after Parker Simpson's 37-yard FGA for Western banked off the left upright, UB appeared poised to answer the Broncos.

Vantrease connected with Quian Williams (six catches for 119 yards) for a pair of long passes – 13 and 40 yards – which put UB at the WMU 21.

Two plays later, though, Western Michigan’s Zaire Barnes sacked Vantrease, who lost the football on third-and-8, and Kainoa Fuiava recovered the ball at the 30 for the Broncos.