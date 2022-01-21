UB defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen to join Stephen F. Austin's staff

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The University at Buffalo football team is in search of a new defensive coordinator.

Joe Cauthen, who was UB’s defensive coordinator for the 2021 season, will join the coaching staff at Stephen F. Austin as its defensive coordinator.

ESPN originally reported Cauthen’s hire at Stephen F. Austin, a Football Conference Subdivision program in Nacogdoches, Texas. A UB athletic department spokesperson confirmed Friday to the News that Cauthen is no longer with the program, and will join the Lumberjacks staff.

Cauthen’s tenure at UB lasted less than nine months; he joined the staff in May under first-year head coach Maurice Linguist. According to his contract, obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Law request, Cauthen earned an annual salary of $103,000.

Cauthen has coached at the high school, junior college and college football levels since 1990, and worked on the Valdosta State staff with Linguist in 2008.