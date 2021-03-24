UB coach: Summer Hemphill to return to UB women's basketball for 2021-22 season

The University at Buffalo women's basketball team will get a boost on its inside presence as it prepares for the 2021-22 season.

UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack announced Wednesday on her Twitter account that Summer Hemphill, a Cardinal O'Hara graduate, will return to the Bulls for her final season of eligibility.

"We just re-Signed our BIGGEST recruit!" Legette-Jack wrote. "Summer Hemphill just informed me that she’s coming back! it’s Winning Wednesday Buffalo! Today is a Great Day!"

The NCAA's Division I Council in October granted athletes who participated in winter sports in 2020-21 an additional season of eligibility, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hemphill, a forward, rejoined the Bulls’ lineup this season, after an injury to her right knee and subsequent surgery sidelined her for the 2019-20 season. Hemphill played in seven games this season for the Bulls (15-9), including UB's final four games of the season, and averaged 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.