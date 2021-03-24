UB coach: Summer Hemphill to return to UB women's basketball for 2021-22 season

The University at Buffalo women's basketball team will get a boost on its inside presence as it prepares for the 2021-22 season.
UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack announced Wednesday on her Twitter account that Summer Hemphill, a Cardinal O'Hara graduate, will return to the Bulls for her final season of eligibility.
"We just re-Signed our BIGGEST recruit!" Legette-Jack wrote. "Summer Hemphill just informed me that she’s coming back! it’s Winning Wednesday Buffalo! Today is a Great Day!"
The NCAA's Division I Council in October granted athletes who participated in winter sports in 2020-21 an additional season of eligibility, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hemphill, a forward, rejoined the Bulls’ lineup this season, after an injury to her right knee and subsequent surgery sidelined her for the 2019-20 season. Hemphill played in seven games this season for the Bulls (15-9), including UB's final four games of the season, and averaged 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.
“Healthwise, I feel great,” Hemphill said, prior to the Mid-American Conference tournament. “I trust the coaches and I trust in my training staff that they wouldn’t put me in any predicament where I’m in harm’s way, where I’m not necessarily 100% healthy. My body’s been feeling great, especially after the last two games. I’ve been feeling great, physically and mentally.”
Hemphill will be part of a team that's expected to return the bulk of its roster from 2020-21, including guard Dyaisha Fair, who is sixth in the nation in scoring (24.1 points per game), guard Cheyenne McEvans (11.5 points per game, 5.8 rebounds) and center Elea Gaba.
Hemphill's return will further strengthen UB's inside game, which already includes forwards Gaba, Loren Christie and Adebola Adeyeye. UB was 14th in the nation in rebounds per game (43.17) and 10th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (16.1). The Bulls also led the MAC in both categories.