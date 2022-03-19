UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack on Syracuse opening: 'Absolutely focused on Buffalo'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team’s season ended Saturday with an 80-67 loss to Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Now, with the season over, the questions surrounding Felisha Legette-Jack’s future as UB's coach will begin to grow louder and more frequent.
Syracuse announced March 4 that it would begin a national search for its next women’s basketball coach, after Vonn Read served as the Orange’s interim coach this season.
Syracuse would be a natural and logical fit for Legette-Jack, a Nottingham High School graduate and a 1989 Syracuse graduate whose women's basketball uniform No. 33 was retired by the athletic department in November.
When asked if she had an interest in the Syracuse opening Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena, Legette-Jack said she wasn’t going to talk about any program but her current program.
"This is our team right here and we are absolutely focused on Buffalo, and we're going to get through this season with our team here," Legette-Jack said, in response to a question from The Buffalo News. "I told them there would never be a conversation about any other school until we finish the job here, and we're still not finished. We haven't celebrated here yet.
"I'm here with Buffalo and Buffalo is my job, and I work for (UB athletic director) Mark Alnutt, and (UB) President (Satish) Tripathi is my president, and that's all we can talk about at this time."
Legette-Jack completed her 10th season as UB’s women’s basketball coach by winning the Mid-American Conference championship, which earned the Bulls their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in program history – all of which came during Legette-Jack’s tenure.
She remains one of the most prolific women’s basketball players in Syracuse history, and her number is on the wall of the Carrier Dome, along with Orange athletic greats such as Ernie Davis, Floyd Little, Rony Seikaly and Carmelo Anthony.
Legette-Jack scored 1,526 points and had 927 rebounds in four seasons at Syracuse, and she is one of three players in school history to score more than 1,500 points and grab more than 900 rebounds. She is eighth in program history in career points and fourth in career rebounds.
She was the 1985 Big East Conference rookie of the year, was a three-time All-Big East selection and was one of 15 players named to the Big East’s Silver Anniversary Team in 2004.
Legette-Jack earned her degree from Syracuse in psychology and child and family studies.
Syracuse was 11-18 and 4-14 in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season under Read, who became interim coach in August after Quentin Hillsman resigned, following a report by The Athletic in June that detailed accusations of bullying, allegations of unwanted touching and inappropriate engagement by Hillsman and members of his coaching staff. The article was published following the transfer of 11 players and cited at least 28 individuals in the program, including nine former players.
“I love my team here and I love every single human being who has been under my tutelage here, but Syracuse? It’s home," she told The News in August, after Hillsman resigned. "It’s where my mom is. It’s where I grew up. If they communicate with me, I’ll listen.”
Support Local Journalism
if Legette-Jack is to leave UB before April 5, 2022, she would owe UB $100,000, according to her most recent contract extension, which The News obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request.
How UB’s guards impacted play vs. Lady Vols
Georgia Woolley, UB’s freshman guard from Brisbane, Australia, finished her first season of college basketball by showing out in one of the most heralded arenas in women’s basketball.
Woolley scored 15 points and had seven steals against Tennessee, a team that worked inside to get UB’s forwards in foul trouble, and forced its offense to run through its guards. Woolley and Dyaisha Fair responded, in resounding fashion.
Fair, who began Saturday as the nation’s fourth-leading scorer (23.4 points), scored 25 points, and had seven assists and five rebounds.
“They've got two kids that can put up big numbers,” Tennessee coach Kellie Jolly said. “Obviously, Fair can get a shot off at any point and she can make them. It makes it very difficult to guard her when you can't keep the ball out of her hands, can't keep her from making a shot. All you can do is make her take tough shoots.
“But we did lose Woolley a couple times that we left her wide open. Now, she can score also with defense, so you can't give her the wide-open looks, but ... both of them have had tremendous seasons this year.”
Prince a year later
A year ago, Oregon’s Sedona Prince became an agent for change when she posted a video that went viral on social media, which showed the difference in weight rooms at the 2021 men’s and women’s tournaments, and ultimately pulled back the curtain on the inequities between the two tournaments.
Prince recently discussed her decision with USA Today, and what she hopes to see for its future. This week in Knoxville, she turned her focus on the general future of the tournament.
“I think we wanted to stray away as much as possible from last year because our sport has done a lot to make improvements,” Prince said. “Now that we have them, I don't really see a point in talking about the inequalities that we had.
“So, we're just excited to be here honestly. This is a first year for everyone. We're going to make a lot of memories and stuff. But it's about basketball now, and that's what I want it to be about. I want the world to watch our team and not associate it with that, but associate it with how great we are on the court.
“With everything, it will be kind of be we'll see, but we're excited. We're very thankful for the NCAA. They've made changes. That's all we wanted. Now it's just time to ball.”
The Bulls make their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2019, so did not see firsthand the disparity between the men’s and women’s tournament, other than what was documented.
“As far as swag boxes or anything, we've gotten sneakers so far; and, honestly, anything that we're given, we're thankful for,” said UB forward Summer Hemphill, who is playing in her third tournament (2018, 2019, 2022). “It's been a while since we've been to the NCAA tournament. I'm obviously a sixth year, so I've had that experience, but to see the underclassmen get this experience as well is tremendous, and I'm thankful that we're here, and hopefully we're able to just represent Buffalo in the best way possible.”