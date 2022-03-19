UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack on Syracuse opening: 'Absolutely focused on Buffalo'

“But we did lose Woolley a couple times that we left her wide open. Now, she can score also with defense, so you can't give her the wide-open looks, but ... both of them have had tremendous seasons this year.”

Prince a year later

A year ago, Oregon’s Sedona Prince became an agent for change when she posted a video that went viral on social media, which showed the difference in weight rooms at the 2021 men’s and women’s tournaments, and ultimately pulled back the curtain on the inequities between the two tournaments.

Prince recently discussed her decision with USA Today, and what she hopes to see for its future. This week in Knoxville, she turned her focus on the general future of the tournament.

“I think we wanted to stray away as much as possible from last year because our sport has done a lot to make improvements,” Prince said. “Now that we have them, I don't really see a point in talking about the inequalities that we had.