UB coach Becky Burke ready for debut as Big 4 basketball teams open season Monday

Becky Burke has been working for this day for more than seven months, since she was hired as the University at Buffalo women’s basketball coach in April. She’s assembled a roster, hired her coaching staff and has created a bedrock for future recruiting.

Now, she’ll see how all the work comes together when the Bulls open the season Monday at Canisius.

"Every day, it is just a different challenge," Burke said. "The challenge was hiring my staff and getting the exact people that I wanted in here and then after that, the challenge was getting a roster set. And then after that you have the roster, now it's teaching them. This year is going to be never-ending, one challenge after another, but you just put your head down, you tackle it and you take the next one as it comes."

College basketball season opens Monday, and there will be no shortage of games in the Big 4 on opening night.

In fact, it’s one of the rare Big 4 “equinox” days, when all eight of the region’s Division I programs are playing on the same night: the University at Buffalo men and women, the Canisius men and women, the Niagara men and women and the St. Bonaventure men and women.

Burke's Bulls face the Golden Griffins at 5 p.m. at Koessler Athletic Center as part of Canisius’ “Buffalo Strong Night.” Burke’s team will look nothing like the team that won the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship in March; the departure of former head coach Felisha Legette-Jack to Syracuse created plenty of turnover in the program.

Everything is new, including the UB roster, which has 11 new players. Jazmine Young, a guard, is the only returning player. The Bulls were also picked to finish 10th in the 12-team MAC.

"This is going to be a year that I will probably learn more as a head coach than any other year that I've had, because I'm in such foreign territory,” Burke said. “I just haven't been in this position before. But that being said, I coached the team last year at USC Upstate that was picked 10th and we finished second. From that aspect, it is not new to me. I love it. I'd rather be picked 10th and finish in the top third of the league and. that's more gratifying to me than being picked first and people think you're something that you're not.”

The Niagara women open at 7 p.m. at Loyola (Md.) in Baltimore, and the St. Bonaventure women host Bowling Green in the first half of a men’s-women’s doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. at the Reilly Center in Allegany.

On the men’s side, UB opens the season against Colgate at 7 p.m. at Alumni Arena. Niagara opens at Maryland and Canisius hosts Youngstown State at 7:30 p.m., the second half of a women’s-men’s doubleheader at Koessler.

The St. Bonaventure men open the season against Saint Francis (Pa.) at 7 p.m. at the Reilly Center, and open with a new-look roster. Prior to the game, Bona’s athletic department will honor Bob Lanier, the Bona great and Bennett High School alum who is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“This year is a little different because we have so many veteran guys (coming in) but inexperience in our system,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said on a videoconference Saturday with reporters. “We’ve taken baby steps. I think we’ve gotten better since the scrimmage with Kent State but we’ve got a long way to go. Guys are still trying to figure out their roles. We’re still trying to figure out what each guy can do, and rotations, so it’s a work in progress.”

Opening night for Big 4 basketball

Women

Bowling Green at St. Bonaventure, 4:30 p.m.

UB at Canisius, 5 p.m.

Niagara women at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Men

UB men vs. Colgate, 7 p.m.

Niagara men at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Saint Francis (Pa.) at Bona men, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Canisius men, 7:30 p.m.