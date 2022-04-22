UB center David Skogman announces transfer to Davidson

After three seasons with the University at Buffalo men's basketball team, David Skogman will transfer to Davidson.

Skogman announced his decision Friday on his social media accounts. The 6-foot-10 center from Waukesha, Wis., entered the transfer portal at the end of March.

Skogman averaged eight points and 6.3 rebounds in 23 games this season, and shot 58.7% (91 for 155).

Skogman was one of four UB players who entered the transfer portal, along with Tra'Von Fagan, Lucas Saleh and Ty Perry. UB also loses Jeenathan Williams, Ronaldo Segu, Brock Bertram and Maceo Jack; Williams and Segu chose to forgo their final year of eligibility to turn pro, while Bertram and Jack have exhausted their eligibility.

However, forward Josh Mballa has not announced his intentions for the 2022-23 season, whether he will return to UB or turn pro.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.