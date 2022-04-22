 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UB center David Skogman announces transfer to Davidson

  Updated
Buffalo Bowling Green Basketball

University at Buffalo center David Skogman grabs an offensive rebound.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
After three seasons with the University at Buffalo men's basketball team, David Skogman will transfer to Davidson.

Skogman announced his decision Friday on his social media accounts. The 6-foot-10 center from Waukesha, Wis., entered the transfer portal at the end of March. 

Skogman averaged eight points and 6.3 rebounds in 23 games this season, and shot 58.7% (91 for 155).

Skogman was one of four UB players who entered the transfer portal, along with Tra'Von Fagan, Lucas Saleh and Ty Perry. UB also loses Jeenathan Williams, Ronaldo Segu, Brock Bertram and Maceo Jack; Williams and Segu chose to forgo their final year of eligibility to turn pro, while Bertram and Jack have exhausted their eligibility.

However, forward Josh Mballa has not announced his intentions for the 2022-23 season, whether he will return to UB or turn pro. 

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

