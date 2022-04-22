UB center David Skogman announces transfer to Davidson

After three seasons with the University at Buffalo men's basketball team, David Skogman will transfer to Davidson.
Skogman announced his decision Friday on his social media accounts. The 6-foot-10 center from Waukesha, Wis., entered the transfer portal at the end of March.
Thank you to the Buffalo staff and community for these past 3 years. After a lot of thought and reflection I’m excited to announce my commitment to Davidson!🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/a3g7gO9KuV— David Skogman (@dskogman42) April 22, 2022
Skogman averaged eight points and 6.3 rebounds in 23 games this season, and shot 58.7% (91 for 155).
Skogman was one of four UB players who entered the transfer portal, along with Tra'Von Fagan, Lucas Saleh and Ty Perry. UB also loses Jeenathan Williams, Ronaldo Segu, Brock Bertram and Maceo Jack; Williams and Segu chose to forgo their final year of eligibility to turn pro, while Bertram and Jack have exhausted their eligibility.
However, forward Josh Mballa has not announced his intentions for the 2022-23 season, whether he will return to UB or turn pro.