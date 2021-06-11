UB, Canisius announce addition of transfers for 2021-22

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team announced Friday that Tyrone Perry, a transfer from Fordham, will join the Bulls this fall.

Perry, a guard from Brighton, Mass., averaged 7.5 points in 11 of the Rams' 14 games in 2020-21. He started in 16 of the Rams’ 30 games as a sophomore in 2019-20, averaging 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds, and shot 37.1% (41 for 116) on 3-pointers.

"Ty is a great three-point shooter that will help stretch the defense," UB coach Jim Whitesell said in a statement. "He brings collegiate experience having played in the Atlantic 10, and he is also very strong on the defensive side of the ball."

Perry becomes the second Atlantic 10 Conference transfer to join the Bulls for the 2021-22 season, along with Maceo Jack, who transferred from George Washington. Perry and Jack will be two of six new players on UB’s roster, along with incoming freshmen Kidtrell Blocker, Zaakir Williamson and Kuluel Mading, and Curtis Jones, a transfer from Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Canisius announced that Delveion Jackson, a junior-college transfer from North Idaho College, will join the Golden Griffins for the 2021-22 season.

Jackson, a 6-foot-7-inch, 220-pound guard/forward from Boise, will have two years of eligibility.