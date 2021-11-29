UB basketball routs Point Park, but can cement identity against St. Bonaventure

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team flexed its muscle Monday night at Alumni Arena in a 94-49 win against Point Park.
A win against Point Park, an NAIA program from Pittsburgh, is in no way the appropriate measuring stick of what to expect from the Bulls, who entered the bonus midway through the first half and led by as many as 31 points before halftime.
A much more accurate gauge of UB will emerge when St. Bonaventure hosts the Bulls at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center in Allegany.
UB forward Josh Mballa summed up what he expects inside one of the more hostile mid-major environments.
“We’re expecting a dogfight out of them,” said Mballa, who scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds in 19 minutes against Point Park. “We already know what they bring to the table.”
Three weeks into the season, UB coach Jim Whitesell says his team is still a work in progress. Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said similar about his team last week. A lot of other college basketball coaches would say the same this early in the schedule.
“We know we’re going to have to play a heck of a basketball game (at Bona), there’s no doubt about that,” Whitesell said. “We’ll have to play our best game of the year. But you want to keep trying to play your best game of the year.”
It’s been difficult, though, to gauge the Bulls (4-2), in part due to a varied schedule that includes the blowout of Point Park, an 88-76 loss at No. 24 Michigan in which the Bulls kept pace with the Wolverines until the final minutes, and a 69-66 win at North Texas, which qualified for NCAA Tournament last season but is a middle-of-the pack Conference USA team so far this season.
It includes a 106-90 win against Illinois State at the Cancun Challenge last week in Mexico and a 79-78 loss against Stephen F. Austin that showed the Bulls how important every possession was.
UB-Bona has turned into a December zenith of sorts in a nonconference schedule that began ambitiously for UB, but will peter off to include Western Kentucky, Cal-Irvine and Division III St. John Fisher.
UB was simply determined – and maybe desperate – to get games, which meant adding Point Park and St. John Fisher. The finalized home slate of UB’s 11-game nonconference schedule wasn’t announced until Oct. 22.
“We needed a home game, just because we’d been on the road at Michigan, at North Texas, and then you go on the road to Cancun,” Whitesell said of scheduling Point Park. “It’s so hard to schedule this year. You look at college basketball, and this is part of the landscape right now. We wanted a home game here, and the big thing for us, when we came back from Cancun, put the two games (Illinois State and Point Park) together, what do we have to get a lot better at?”
Monday became an evaluation tool for the Bulls, to exercise and refine their depth and youth in preparation for the long haul of the season, and to brush up on defensive fundamentals and their passing decisions.
Wins against Point Park and Illinois State won’t prove UB’s revival as a MAC favorite and an NCAA Tournament hopeful, though. A win at Bona might help the cause, but the Bulls pretty much need to win the MAC Tournament to guarantee a return to the NCAA Tournament.
Games against Point Park and St. John Fisher won’t count in the NET Rankings, a sorting tool that the NCAA Tournament committee uses to help select and seed the 68-team field. The Bulls also don’t have the advantage of a high-level nonconference schedule, like they did in 2018-19, when UB strategically scheduled – and beat – Syracuse and West Virginia, and lost at Marquette before going 16-2 in the Mid-American Conference.
The Bonnies remain the Big 4’s best hope to make the NCAA Tournament this year. The Bulls will face a bruised Bona team that wants to create a resounding response after a 90-80 loss to Northern Iowa that knocked them out of the AP Top 25 poll.
To get back into the Top 25 club, the Bonnies need wins. They need convincing wins, too — and there’s a question of if the Bonnies will get one Saturday, given that the Bulls have won the last two meetings, including a 84-79 win in December of 2019 at Alumni Arena. (The teams didn’t meet last year as the game was wiped out after UB was paused due to positive Covid-19 tests in its program).
Saturday, though, holds incentive for the Bulls. These aren’t just Big 4 bragging rights on the line, even though their fan bases are openly hostile toward each other. The Bulls can help the Bonnies get back into the Top 25 conversation, or they can further spoil an already disappointing week for Bona.
The Bulls would much prefer the latter, particularly after its one-sided thrashing of Point Park, as it continues to solidify its identity.
“This is going to tell us our character, which we already know,” UB forward Jeenathan Williams said. “We’re just going to go out there, play hard, play Buffalo basketball and, like always, we are going to play to win.”