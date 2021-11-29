UB basketball routs Point Park, but can cement identity against St. Bonaventure

Monday became an evaluation tool for the Bulls, to exercise and refine their depth and youth in preparation for the long haul of the season, and to brush up on defensive fundamentals and their passing decisions.

Wins against Point Park and Illinois State won’t prove UB’s revival as a MAC favorite and an NCAA Tournament hopeful, though. A win at Bona might help the cause, but the Bulls pretty much need to win the MAC Tournament to guarantee a return to the NCAA Tournament.

Games against Point Park and St. John Fisher won’t count in the NET Rankings, a sorting tool that the NCAA Tournament committee uses to help select and seed the 68-team field. The Bulls also don’t have the advantage of a high-level nonconference schedule, like they did in 2018-19, when UB strategically scheduled – and beat – Syracuse and West Virginia, and lost at Marquette before going 16-2 in the Mid-American Conference.

The Bonnies remain the Big 4’s best hope to make the NCAA Tournament this year. The Bulls will face a bruised Bona team that wants to create a resounding response after a 90-80 loss to Northern Iowa that knocked them out of the AP Top 25 poll.