UB basketball puts up fight but falls to No. 6 Michigan

Jeenathan Williams scored a career-high 32 points for the Bulls.

“He has improved dramatically every year for us,” coach Jim Whitesell said.

Ronaldo Segu had 15 points and Josh Mballa added 13 for the Bulls.

“They really got after us in the first half,” Whitesell said. “We were lucky to be down 15. I was happy with the way we played in the first 12 minutes of the second half.”

Big picture

Buffalo: The Bulls are the favorites in the Mid-American Conference with nine seniors on the roster, including preseason all-MAC players Williams and Mballa. They are hoping to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time with Whitesell, who’s in his third season, after making the field four times in a five-year stretch under Nate Oats and Bobby Hurley.

“I think they’re going to make some noise in March for sure,” Dickinson said.

Michigan: The Wolverines are the preseason pick to repeat as Big Ten champions and are expected to contend for the national title. Howard has a talented and deep roster led by Dickinson, who chose to stay in school after being named the conference’s freshman of the year.