UB basketball player seeks plea deal in stabbing at pickup game

A criminal case involving a University at Buffalo men’s basketball player has been moved to May for a potential disposition. However, while Malik Zachery and his attorney seek a plea deal that would reduce charges against him, Niagara County's assistant district attorney said Thursday that the victim – a Canisius College basketball player – is asking a judge to consider jail time for Zachery.
Zachery appeared virtually in a hearing Thursday in North Tonawanda City Court, and is now scheduled to appear for a disposition hearing at 9:30 a.m. May 27. The disposition means that a criminal case against Zachery could be resolved, more than nine months after he was arrested and charged with two counts in connection with the stabbing of Scott Hitchon during a pickup basketball game Sept. 9 in North Tonawanda.
Zachery was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Hitchon was stabbed in the leg in the incident, which North Tonawanda police said resulted from a fight between UB and Canisius basketball players.
Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said Thursday that the prosecutor has offered Zachery a plea agreement with one count of assault in the third degree.
Stoelting said there have been preliminary discussions involving potential sentences, but Zachery’s attorney, Thomas Eoannou, asked City Judge Shawn P. Nickerson not to impose jail time.
Zachery, 22, pled not guilty to both charges in September. He was indefinitely suspended from the UB men’s basketball program following the arrest, and did not play this season.
Stoelting said Hitchon, who was not at the hearing Thursday, wants to speak at Zachery’s sentencing, in addition to requesting that Zachery serves jail time.
However, Eoannou said Zachery has no prior criminal history, is a scholarship athlete at UB and that he was involved in the Sept. 9 incident during a pickup game, which Eoannou said was “akin to a bar fight,” and that the complainant started trash talking and threw a punch.
“A large amount of players jumped on my client, to the point that he couldn’t see,” Eoannou said in the hearing. “There was physical force used against my client.”
Eoannou added Zachery’s shoulder was injured, and that he has to undergo a second surgery, and said Hitchon received three stitches for a one-inch laceration on his leg.
“(Hitchon) has been playing basketball for months, and my client could lose his scholarship,” Eoannou said.
Hitchon played in 11 of Canisius' 13 games this season, and averaged 3.1 points in 8.2 minutes per game. Canisius did not play for a stretch of more than six weeks during the 2020-21 season due to Covid-19 issues in its program, including positive tests.
Nickson, however, said Hitchon should have the opportunity to be heard.
“I’m trying to ascertain how to proceed,” the judge said during the video hearing. “But I’m not prepared to commit to any type of sentencing.”
Zachery did not speak during the hearing, which lasted about 15 minutes.
Nickerson also extended an order of protection against Zachery, which bars Zachery from contacting Hitchon in person or electronically, or having a third party contact Hitchon on Zachery’s behalf.