UB basketball player seeks plea deal in stabbing at pickup game

Zachery, 22, pled not guilty to both charges in September. He was indefinitely suspended from the UB men’s basketball program following the arrest, and did not play this season.

Stoelting said Hitchon, who was not at the hearing Thursday, wants to speak at Zachery’s sentencing, in addition to requesting that Zachery serves jail time.

However, Eoannou said Zachery has no prior criminal history, is a scholarship athlete at UB and that he was involved in the Sept. 9 incident during a pickup game, which Eoannou said was “akin to a bar fight,” and that the complainant started trash talking and threw a punch.

“A large amount of players jumped on my client, to the point that he couldn’t see,” Eoannou said in the hearing. “There was physical force used against my client.”

Eoannou added Zachery’s shoulder was injured, and that he has to undergo a second surgery, and said Hitchon received three stitches for a one-inch laceration on his leg.

“(Hitchon) has been playing basketball for months, and my client could lose his scholarship,” Eoannou said.