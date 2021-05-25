 Skip to main content
UB basketball player Malik Zachery will enter transfer portal
malikzacheryhs

Malik Zachery played high school basketball at West Genesee in Camillus.

 Charlie Miller, Syracuse.com/The Post-Standard

Malik Zachery will leave the University at Buffalo without ever playing a basketball game.

Zachery, who signed last year with the Bulls, announced late Monday night on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal. 

“After long talks with my family. I thought it would be best to have a fresh start and start new,” Zachery wrote Monday night on his Twitter account. “Thank you UB for sticking by my side and not turning on me through the whole process. You guys gave me hope and I love you all. Will never forget the Bulls.”

A UB athletic department spokesperson confirmed to the News that Zachery is in the transfer portal.

Zachery’s announcement of his departure came three days after he posted on his social media accounts and confirmed to The News that he was returning to the UB men’s basketball program.

It also comes less than a month after he agreed to a plea deal in connection to the stabbing of a Canisius College player in a fight during a pickup game in September in North Tonawanda.

Zachery did not respond to a message left by The News.

Zachery, who is from Syracuse, committed to the Bulls in April 2020 after two seasons as a point guard at Chipola College in Florida. He was indefinitely suspended from the team following his arrest Sept. 11, two days after Canisius player Scott Hitchon was stabbed in the leg in a Sept. 9 incident. 

Zachery, 22, was initially charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. As part of a plea agreement, Zachery pleaded guilty May 3 to a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault in the third degree in a disposition hearing in North Tonawanda City Court.

According to online court records, Zachery’s initial sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 21 in North Tonawanda City Court, but his attorney, Thomas Eoannou, told The News earlier this month that Zachery will not face a jail term because of the plea agreement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

