UB basketball player Malik Zachery will enter transfer portal

Malik Zachery will leave the University at Buffalo without ever playing a basketball game.

Zachery, who signed last year with the Bulls, announced late Monday night on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal.

“After long talks with my family. I thought it would be best to have a fresh start and start new,” Zachery wrote Monday night on his Twitter account. “Thank you UB for sticking by my side and not turning on me through the whole process. You guys gave me hope and I love you all. Will never forget the Bulls.”

A UB athletic department spokesperson confirmed to the News that Zachery is in the transfer portal.

Zachery’s announcement of his departure came three days after he posted on his social media accounts and confirmed to The News that he was returning to the UB men’s basketball program.

It also comes less than a month after he agreed to a plea deal in connection to the stabbing of a Canisius College player in a fight during a pickup game in September in North Tonawanda.

Zachery did not respond to a message left by The News.