 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UB basketball player Malik Zachery agrees to plea deal in stabbing at pickup game
0 comments

UB basketball player Malik Zachery agrees to plea deal in stabbing at pickup game

Support this work for $1 a month
Malik Zachery (copy) (copy)

Malik Zachery pleaded guilty Monday to a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault in the third degree in a disposition hearing in North Tonawanda City Court.

 Photo courtesy of North Tonawanda police

A University at Buffalo men’s basketball player has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in connection to the stabbing of a Canisius College player during a pickup basketball game in September in North Tonawanda.

Malik Zachery pleaded guilty Monday to a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault in the third degree in a disposition hearing in North Tonawanda City Court.

Zachery’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 21 in North Tonawanda City Court, but his attorney said he will not face a jail term because of the plea agreement.

Scott Hitchon, who plays basketball at Canisius, was stabbed in the leg in the Sept. 9 incident, which North Tonawanda police said resulted from a fight between UB and Canisius players.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting initially offered Zachery a plea agreement with one count of third-degree assault at a hearing March 25.

“My client had suffered the greater injury, and pled guilty to resolve the matter and to continue his academics and with the Buffalo basketball team,” Zachery’s attorney, Thomas Eoannou, told The News following the hearing. “He acknowledged that he injured Mr. Hitchon. This was done after a lengthy discussion with the court. I think this was a very fair disposition, all around.”

Hitchon did not return a message seeking comment.

Zachery, 22, was arrested Sept. 11, and was initially charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He originally pleaded not guilty to the two initial charges, and on Monday withdrew his original plea to those charges.

Zachery made a virtual appearance at the disposition hearing, as did his attorney and Stoelting. When asked by Judge Shawn P. Nickerson if he intended to cause injury to Hitchon, Zachery answered, “Yes, sir.”

Nickerson accepted Zachery’s plea and requested a pre-sentencing investigation.

Eouanno asked Nickerson for consideration that Zachery’s basketball scholarship at UB hangs in the balance. Zachery did not play this season, as he was indefinitely suspended from the team following his initial arrest in September.

UB, through an athletic department spokesperson, declined to comment on Zachery’s status with the team or his plea agreement.

Zachery must also cooperate with the Niagara County Probation Department during the process of a pre-sentencing investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 5 things to know about Miami (Ohio) offensive tackle Tommy Doyle

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News