UB basketball player Malik Zachery agrees to plea deal in stabbing at pickup game

A University at Buffalo men’s basketball player has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in connection to the stabbing of a Canisius College player during a pickup basketball game in September in North Tonawanda.

Malik Zachery pleaded guilty Monday to a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault in the third degree in a disposition hearing in North Tonawanda City Court.

Police say UB basketball player Malik Zachery threw first punch in fight with Canisius players The incident took place last Wednesday at 875 Eggert Road, which is the address of St. Matthew Lutheran Church.

Zachery’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 21 in North Tonawanda City Court, but his attorney said he will not face a jail term because of the plea agreement.

Scott Hitchon, who plays basketball at Canisius, was stabbed in the leg in the Sept. 9 incident, which North Tonawanda police said resulted from a fight between UB and Canisius players.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting initially offered Zachery a plea agreement with one count of third-degree assault at a hearing March 25.

“My client had suffered the greater injury, and pled guilty to resolve the matter and to continue his academics and with the Buffalo basketball team,” Zachery’s attorney, Thomas Eoannou, told The News following the hearing. “He acknowledged that he injured Mr. Hitchon. This was done after a lengthy discussion with the court. I think this was a very fair disposition, all around.”