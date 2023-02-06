Hank Plona noticed something about Curtis Jones as the guard from Minnesota ran through drills more than two years ago.

Jones didn't stand out with the Indian Hills Community College men’s basketball team. He seemed fine with blending in.

Plona, Indian Hills’ coach, pulled Jones aside and asked him one question at the end of a practice during Jones’ second week on campus.

“Did you come here to blend in?”

“No,” Jones answered.

Plona issued a directive to Jones, now a guard on the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team: “Don’t hold back.”

It’s not that Jones, who is UB’s leading scorer this season, wasn’t confident. He needed, though, to unleash that inner power in his own way and for his own benefit. Plona facilitated that with the brief but pointed conversation.

“He talked a little more,” Plona said. “He took the initiative. On a new team, when you line up, you can tell guys to go to the front or behind in line, and I didn’t want him to be the guy who looked for an example in others. He became the person who set the example. I didn’t recruit him, thinking he was going to be our leader and point guard. But after that, it happened fast.”

Jones took that quiet assertiveness and brought it to UB in the summer of 2021, even as he knew he’d have to bide his time and learn from the teammates and coaches around him. He spent one season as a reserve and then being emboldened helped him embrace the opportunity to become a central figure.

Jones is ninth in the Mid-American Conference in scoring, averaging 16.1 points per game. Jones and the Bulls (11-12, 5-5 MAC) host Eastern Michigan (6-17, 3-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Alumni Arena.

“When the (2021-22) season ended, and everybody was leaving, I knew I was going to be a guy that knew what was going on here, and I believed in myself," Jones said. "I always believed in myself that I had the ability to be a good player, on any team. Seeing that big, massive opportunity there, and then putting in the work myself, I felt like it had to go my way.”

The last shot, and the next shot

Jones hit arguably one of his biggest shots at Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, Minn., a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to lift his team to a 51-48 win against East Ridge and a berth in Minnesota’s Class 4A state tournament.

Cretin-Derham won the game on March 12, 2020. The next day, the Minnesota State High School League announced it had canceled its boys and girls state basketball tournaments, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It upended Jones’ senior year.

There was also the fear that it would derail Jones’ hopes of playing college basketball. A lengthy whippet at 6-foot-5 and 175 pounds, he wasn’t on the radar of many Division I schools, or even on Division II schools in Minnesota or nearby North Dakota and South Dakota.

“I’ve done this job for almost 20 years, and I’d say that it was because he didn’t pass the eye test,” said Jerry Kline Jr., Jones’ coach at Cretin-Derham Hall. “He was this real skinny guy, but he had that ability to shoot, and colleges saw it right away. Still, I couldn’t even get him a Division II scholarship.

“This was a kid who didn’t make mistakes. He didn’t get expelled from school or ever get disciplined. This was a kid who had to get a break, and someone to give him a chance.”

Jones also had a few intangibles that Plona noticed: Confidence, without an overinflated ego. Leadership without arrogance as a façade. Playing games to win, not just to pad stats. The numbers followed, as Jones averaged 12.1 points, six rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 24 games, in a pandemic-shortened season at Indian Hills in Ottumwa, Iowa.

“He had ‘it,’ whatever ‘it’ is,” Plona said. “He came here with the idea of playing one or two years here, but by midway through his first year, he was getting Division I offers.”

From eastern Iowa to Western New York

Jones didn’t have the traditional recruiting experience, whether it was as a high school recruit or as a junior-college player. Jones wasn’t alone that spring, because the NCAA banned in-person recruiting due to the pandemic from March 2020 to June 2021.

Jones couldn’t sit in an office and speak face-to-face with coaches, or spend a weekend on campus with players who would eventually become his teammates. He had no idea how to navigate the recruiting process, because he wasn’t heavily recruited out of high school.

Jones talked to coaches on the phone, on FaceTime and on scheduled videoconference calls. He had to figure out how to build personal chemistry with the people who would become his coaches and teammates.

Instead of seeing it as a burden, he took it as an opportunity to go into a situation with an open mind, review the circumstances, and make the best of it.

“All I knew was getting recruited on Zooms, so that was the norm for me, per se,” Jones said. “That’s the only way I’d ever gotten recruited by a Division I team, on Zoom. But it was definitely different. All I got to do was build a relationship with the staffs. Out of my recruiting process, the best relationship I’d built was with the staff at UB.”

Jones knew he wasn’t going to play immediately when he joined the Bulls in the summer of 2021. Instead of wallowing, panicking about moving halfway across the country, or trying to find the nearest exit, he seized the chance to learn from older teammates at UB, including Jeenathan Williams, Ronaldo Segu, Josh Mballa and Maceo Jack.

“I learned never to get too high or too low during the season,” Jones said. “I learned how big picking up the scout and watching film is. And I learned how to lead from them. They were the ones leading me, so I took some of the attributes that they had, to try to give that to the younger guys on the team.”

Jones averaged 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28 games last season, but he knew his role as a guard and as a leader would likely expand, as he is one of five players who returned from last season.

Jones took what he learned from his UB teammates from last season – Williams now plays for the Utah Jazz’s G-League team, Segu plays professionally in Greece, Jack in the United Kingdom and Mballa transferred to Ole Miss – and applied it to this season. His shooting has improved and his defensive game has become more well-rounded. Jones is also the one who’s speaking up to his teammates, whether it’s offering instructions or holding them accountable.

“Now, it’s different for him,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said. “It’s you’ve emerged as one of the more improved players in the league, and now, along with it, keep coming along with all the team things.

“I always tell players, 'You can bring another guy with you, and show them the right way of doing things. You know what it takes to be successful.'”

Jones has scored in double figures in all but five of UB’s 23 games. In the games he hasn’t broken double digits, he makes a point to focus on another aspect of his game.

Jones scored only four points on 1-of-13 shooting in a 74-68 loss Jan. 27 at Kent State. However, he took four charges and had six rebounds, to cap off a game that Whitesell regarded as Jones’ best defensive performance of the season.

“That’s a sign of a player’s growth,” said Kline, Jones’ coach at Cretin-Derham Hall. “How he’ll stuff the stat sheet with non-scoring totals, such as charges, rebounds or defensive plays.”

Jones’ continuing growth will be pivotal for the Bulls as they pursue a spot in the Mid-American Conference Tournament. The Bulls are sixth in the 12-team MAC, and the top eight teams qualify for the tournament, which begins March 9 in Cleveland.

“It’s to stay consistent,” Jones said. “Use my voice when it’s needed. The team tells me to use my because they feel like, if I’ve got something to say, it’s going to be something that this steam needs to hear. Try to lead by example.”