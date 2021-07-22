UB basketball coaches Jim Whitesell, Felisha Legette-Jack agree to contract extensions

University at Buffalo basketball coaches Jim Whitesell and Felisha Legette-Jack have agreed to one-year contract extensions.
The university's athletic department announced the extensions Thursday morning. Terms of the extensions were not immediately available, but both Whitesell and Legette-Jack's contracts will run through 2025.
Whitesell was hired as head coach in April of 2019 and enters his third season; UB reached the MAC Tournament championship game in March, and played in the National Invitational Tournament. He previously was an assistant coach on Nate Oats' staff at UB, prior to his promotion in 2019.
Whitesell's current contract, which the News obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request, runs through April 5, 2024. Whitesell currently earns an annual base salary of $300,000, and annual additional compensation of $100,000.
"I am extremely grateful for the support and the confidence in me shown by (UB athletic director) Mark Alnutt and (UB president) Dr. (Satish) Tripathi," Whitesell said in a statement. "We have a fantastic group of young men and I am honored to work with them each day. We have an outstanding group that has the chance to do something special and we can't wait for the fans and student body to be back in the stands at Alumni Arena cheering us on. Finally, I'd like to thank my staff whose dedication and hard work has been paramount."
Legette-Jack enters her 10th season as UB's women's basketball coach. She is 177-107 at the helm of the program, and she has led the Bulls to eight straight winning seasons, including a 15-9 record in 2020-21.
Legette-Jack's current contract, signed in April 2019, runs through March 31, 2024. Under the terms of her current contract, which the News also obtained through a FOIL request, Legette-Jack earns an annual base salary of $270,000, and annual additional compensation of $75,000.
Legette-Jack was unavailable for comment, according to an athletic department spokesperson.
"I am excited about this opportunity that our administration has given to me to continue to build upon our successes both on and off the court," Legette-Jack said in a statement. "To have longevity is very important when it comes to recruiting the next level of future Bulls and we are excited to grow this program to newfound heights."
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.