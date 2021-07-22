UB basketball coaches Jim Whitesell, Felisha Legette-Jack agree to contract extensions

Whitesell was hired as head coach in April of 2019 and enters his third season; UB reached the MAC Tournament championship game in March, and played in the National Invitational Tournament. He previously was an assistant coach on Nate Oats' staff at UB, prior to his promotion in 2019.

"I am extremely grateful for the support and the confidence in me shown by (UB athletic director) Mark Alnutt and (UB president) Dr. (Satish) Tripathi," Whitesell said in a statement. "We have a fantastic group of young men and I am honored to work with them each day. We have an outstanding group that has the chance to do something special and we can't wait for the fans and student body to be back in the stands at Alumni Arena cheering us on. Finally, I'd like to thank my staff whose dedication and hard work has been paramount."