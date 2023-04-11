The University at Buffalo athletic department will receive a $1.3 million payout from Wisconsin for its nonconference football game Sept. 2 against the Badgers in Madison, Wis.

The game contract, obtained by The Buffalo News through a Freedom of Information Law request, states Wisconsin will pay UB the full amount within 30 days of the nonconference game at Camp Randall Stadium, and that UB is responsible for its own travel costs for the game, including transportation, lodging and meals.

UB's season opener at Wisconsin is the latest in million-dollar, nonconference football games the Bulls will play against Power Five programs. In four of the last five seasons, UB has played nonconference games against five opponents from the Big Ten.

Those games have garnered the athletic department $4.62 million. According to annual standardized financial statements that the school files with the NCAA, UB had an average athletic revenue in the last four fiscal years (2018-19 to 2021-22) of $40,301,979, and its average revenue in football in those four fiscal years is $10,254,940.

UB did not play nonconference football games in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic; nonconference games that season were scheduled at Kansas State of the Big 12 and at Ohio State of the Big Ten. Last season, UB received a $1.2 million payout from Maryland for its nonconference game in College Park, Md., a 31-10 loss to the Terrapins.

The contract was also signed in the spring of 2017. Two of the signees are no longer with their respective programs: former Badgers football coach Paul Chryst and former UB football coach Lance Leipold. Wisconsin fired Chryst in October 2022, and Leipold became Kansas’ coach in April 2021. Luke Fickell is in his first season as the Badgers’ coach, and Maurice Linguist is in his third season as UB’s head coach.

Power Five payouts for UB in the last six seasons

2018: at Rutgers: $900,000*

2019: at Penn State: $1.2 million

2020: Conference-only schedule due to Covid-19 pandemic

2021: at Nebraska: $1.32 million

2022: at Maryland: $1.2 million

2023: At Wisconsin: $1.3 million