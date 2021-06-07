UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt gets $35,000 raise with contract extension

Alnutt has been UB’s athletic director since April 2018. In more than three years at UB, Alnutt has overseen an athletic department whose football team has played in three consecutive bowl games, whose men’s and women’s basketball teams have won MAC Tournament championships in 2019, and the women’s swimming and diving championship in April.

Alnutt has made two major hires in that span, as well: he promoted Jim Whitesell as the head men’s basketball coach in April of 2019, and last month hired Maurice Linguist as the Bulls’ football coach.

He also has overseen the development and construction of the Murchie Family Fieldhouse and new tennis courts.

Alnutt told The News last month that UB is planning a facilities master plan, along with a fundraising component, that will include a new weight room connected to the Murchie Family Fieldhouse, as well as plans for improvements to UB Stadium and areas of Alumni Arena.

“As we move forward, it’s understanding what we need to get done and what we need to improve from a facilities standpoint,” Alnutt said.

Alnutt has also been involved in UB campus initiatives in the last year; he served on the search committee for a new provost, is part of UB’s President’s Advisory Council on Race, which is made up of campus faculty, staff, alumni and students, and he assisted UB in creating plans as students returned to campus for the 2020-21 school year.

