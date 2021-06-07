UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt gets $35,000 raise with contract extension

University at Buffalo Athletic Director Mark Alnutt will receive a $35,000 raise under the terms of his new contract.
Alnutt agreed to a contract extension last month, and he will earn an annual salary of $295,000. The News obtained the contract through a Freedom of Information Law request.
Alnutt previously had a guaranteed annual base salary of $260,000.
UB announced May 27 that it had agreed to a contract extension with Alnutt that began May 11 and runs through May 12, 2026. The extension replaces Alnutt’s original contract, which he signed in the spring of 2018, after he was named UB’s athletic director. That original contract ran through April 10, 2023.
Alnutt also has a new title in his role; he is now UB’s vice president and director of athletics.
Alnutt’s contract extension also includes an amended bonus table for Mid-American Conference championships. If the football, men’s basketball and/or women’s basketball teams win MAC Tournament championships, Alnutt will receive a bonus of $15,000 for each championship. If the football team plays in a bowl game, Alnutt will earn a $10,000 bonus.
Alnutt’s original contract states that he would earn bonuses of $10,000 for MAC championships in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball, and a $10,000 bonus if the football team won a bowl game.
Alnutt has been UB’s athletic director since April 2018. In more than three years at UB, Alnutt has overseen an athletic department whose football team has played in three consecutive bowl games, whose men’s and women’s basketball teams have won MAC Tournament championships in 2019, and the women’s swimming and diving championship in April.
Alnutt has made two major hires in that span, as well: he promoted Jim Whitesell as the head men’s basketball coach in April of 2019, and last month hired Maurice Linguist as the Bulls’ football coach.
He also has overseen the development and construction of the Murchie Family Fieldhouse and new tennis courts.
Alnutt told The News last month that UB is planning a facilities master plan, along with a fundraising component, that will include a new weight room connected to the Murchie Family Fieldhouse, as well as plans for improvements to UB Stadium and areas of Alumni Arena.
“As we move forward, it’s understanding what we need to get done and what we need to improve from a facilities standpoint,” Alnutt said.
Alnutt has also been involved in UB campus initiatives in the last year; he served on the search committee for a new provost, is part of UB’s President’s Advisory Council on Race, which is made up of campus faculty, staff, alumni and students, and he assisted UB in creating plans as students returned to campus for the 2020-21 school year.