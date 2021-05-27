UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt agrees to new five-year deal

The University at Buffalo announced Thursday that Athletic Director Mark Alnutt has signed a contract extension through May of 2026.

Alnutt also will have a new title as UB's vice president and director of athletics. In more than three years as UB's athletic director, Alnutt has overseen a program that has had nationally ranked teams in football, men's basketball and women's basketball.

"I'm extremely honored and humbled to continue to serve UB as Vice President and Director of Athletics." Alnutt said in a statement. "I would first like to thank President Satish K. Tripathi for his support of athletics. In the three years since my arrival, our division continues to produce champions both on and off the field. I appreciate having the opportunity to work with a great team of people in Athletics and across campus who play a key role in realizing the ongoing success of UB Athletics. I look forward to continuing to build our distinctive brand nationally."

Alnutt, a Missouri graduate who was hired from Memphis in March of 2018, oversees an athletic department that had operating expenses of nearly $37 million during the 2020 fiscal year, including operating expenses of more than $10 million for football, according to UB’s annual NCAA financial report, obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Law request.