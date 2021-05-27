UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt agrees to new five-year deal

The University at Buffalo announced Thursday that Athletic Director Mark Alnutt has signed a contract extension through May of 2026.
Alnutt also will have a new title as UB's vice president and director of athletics. In more than three years as UB's athletic director, Alnutt has overseen a program that has had nationally ranked teams in football, men's basketball and women's basketball.
Locked In!! Could not be more fired up!! It’s an honor to serve here at @UBuffalo!! 🤘🏾#GoBulls https://t.co/2nuB6TpUE5— Mark Alnutt (@Alnutt41) May 27, 2021
"I'm extremely honored and humbled to continue to serve UB as Vice President and Director of Athletics." Alnutt said in a statement. "I would first like to thank President Satish K. Tripathi for his support of athletics. In the three years since my arrival, our division continues to produce champions both on and off the field. I appreciate having the opportunity to work with a great team of people in Athletics and across campus who play a key role in realizing the ongoing success of UB Athletics. I look forward to continuing to build our distinctive brand nationally."
Alnutt, a Missouri graduate who was hired from Memphis in March of 2018, oversees an athletic department that had operating expenses of nearly $37 million during the 2020 fiscal year, including operating expenses of more than $10 million for football, according to UB’s annual NCAA financial report, obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Law request.
Alnutt has made two major hires in the promotion of Jim Whitesell as its men's basketball coach in 2019, and Maurice Linguist as its football coach earlier this month.
UB has won four Mid-American Conference championships in Alnutt's term, including the 2019 men's and women's basketball championships, and the women's swimming and diving championship in April.
Alnutt also has overseen the development and construction of the Murchie Family Fieldhouse, new tennis courts, and the athletic department is in the primary stages of developing a strength and conditioning center for UB athletes in Alumni Arena.
"Under Mark's leadership, UB Athletics has had even more success in the Mid-American Conference with many of our programs ranked nationally," Tripathi said in a statement. "As our student-athletes have competed successfully on the national stage, they have also brought that excellence to their collective academic pursuits. Mark has proven to be a tremendous leader and integral part of our UB community beyond the Division of Athletics, and our university has very much benefited from his service and engagement with numerous campus-wide initiatives. I look forward to working with Mark for many years to come."
Financial terms of Alnutt's contract extension were not disclosed. According to Alnutt's initial contract agreement, obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Law request, Alnutt signed a five-year contract at UB in April of 2018 that was set to expire April 10, 2023, with a guaranteed base salary of $260,000.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
