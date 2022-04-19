UB announces women's basketball coaching staff; Division II All-American to join Bulls

Becky Burke has assembled her coaching staff, less than two weeks after she was hired as the University at Buffalo women’s basketball coach.

UB announced Monday that Candyce Wheeler, Wyatt Foust and Asia Dozier will join the Bulls' staff as assistant coaches, and Erin Sinnott will join UB’s staff as its director of basketball operations.

Wheeler is Burke's former teammate at Louisville, and she was an assistant on Burke’s staff and a recruiting coordinator at USC Upstate, where Burke previously was the women's basketball coach. Wheeler also was an assistant at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky., for four seasons.

Foust was the director of basketball operations at Murray State in 2021-22, and coached high school basketball in Kentucky. Dozier coached high school basketball at Cardinal Newman School in Columbia, S.C., and played college basketball at South Carolina, where she helped the Gamecocks to the 2015 women's Final Four and was a captain in 2016.

Sinnott played at Daemen College from 2017-19, and was an intern with the University of Minnesota women’s basketball program this season.

Division II All-American to join UB

Re’Shawna Stone, a Division II All-American who helped Glenville State win the Division II national championship, announced Tuesday on her social media accounts that she will join UB’s women’s basketball team as a graduate transfer.

Stone, a 5-foot-6 guard from Waynesville, Mo., averaged 16.8 points in 36 games, and had 123 assists and 76 steals this season at Glenville State. She was recognized as an All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association, and finished four seasons at Glenville State with 1,963 career points.

Stone is the third player to transfer into the program in the 13 days since Burke was named as head coach. UB announced Monday that guards Latrice Perkins (College of Charleston) and Chellia Watson (USC Upstate) will join the Bulls.

Niagara's Kratholm enters transfer portal

Nicholas Kratholm, a 6-foot-9 forward on the Niagara men’s basketball team, has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com.

Kratholm retweeted the original tweet by Verbal Commits, and added that he is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Kratholm averaged 3.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in four seasons, three at Niagara and one at Duquesne. Kratholm averaged 1.3 points and 0.9 rebounds in 15 games as a senior at Niagara this season.

