UB announces plans for $7.5 million sports performance center project

The Murchie Family Fieldhouse is about to take on a new complexion.

On Wednesday, the University at Buffalo athletic department announced plans for a state-of-the-art sports performance center, which will be attached to the 3-year-old facility on UB’s North Campus. The Murchie Family Fieldhouse opened in the spring of 2019 and houses an indoor turf field.

Ground is expected to be broken in the spring on the 12,000-square-foot, multilevel facility, which will double the size of the current Morris Sports Performance Center. The Morris Center, which is between UB Stadium and the Murchie Family Fieldhouse, will be repurposed.

“From an athlete standpoint, both current and prospective, for us to utilize a facility that now is on par, for the most part, or maybe even ahead of our peers, in terms of functionality and size and being able to accommodate more student-athletes at one time, to be able to work out, it reduces the time demands on both staff and student-athletes, that’s going to be critical,” UB vice president and director of athletics Mark Alnutt told The News on Wednesday. “The location of it, the look of it, it’s going to be a first-class facility where we look at our peers, whether it’s in the MAC or Group of Five, this will put us near the top.”

The facility, which Alnutt told The News is a $7.5 million project, is expected to be completed by the spring of 2024. The Murchie family is the lead donor on the project, but UB did not disclose the amount of the gift.

The new sports performance center will serve all of UB’s athletes and will feature 18 free-weight training racks, a 42-foot, 17-degree turn training incline, a 1,000-square foot cardio mezzanine, three offices and a conference room, as well as a supplemental nutrition area.

