UB announces new hires for football offensive, defensive coordinators

The University at Buffalo athletic department announced the addition of two more coaches to the staff of new football coach Maurice Linguist.

Shane Montgomery will be the Bulls' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Joe Cauthen will join UB as its defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Montgomery, a former North Carolina State quarterback, was most recently the offensive coordinator at James Madison, which reached Football Championship Subdivision semifinals earlier this month.

Montgomery was the head coach at Miami (Ohio) from 2005-08, and was the RedHawks' offensive coordinator from 2001-04.

Cauthen spent the last two seasons as Houston’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, but was let go by the Cougars in January. He was hired in March at Arkansas as a defensive analyst.

Cauthen has coached at the high school, junior college and college football levels since 1990, and worked on the Valdosta State staff with Linguist in 2008.