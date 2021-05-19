 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UB announces new hires for football offensive, defensive coordinators
0 comments

UB announces new hires for football offensive, defensive coordinators

Support this work for $1 a month
Coach Maurice Linguist

New UB Football Head Coach Maurice Linguist is introduced during a press conference in the Murchie Family Fieldhouse at UB, Monday, May 10, 2021. (Derek Gee / Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

The University at Buffalo athletic department announced the addition of two more coaches to the staff of new football coach Maurice Linguist.

Shane Montgomery will be the Bulls' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Joe Cauthen will join UB as its defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. 

Montgomery, a former North Carolina State quarterback, was most recently the offensive coordinator at James Madison, which reached Football Championship Subdivision semifinals earlier this month.

Montgomery was the head coach at Miami (Ohio) from 2005-08, and was the RedHawks' offensive coordinator from 2001-04. 

Linguist is also expected to add Joe Cauthen as the Bulls’ defensive coordinator and Jeremy Cole as the program’s strength and conditioning coach.

Cauthen spent the last two seasons as Houston’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, but was let go by the Cougars in January. He was hired in March at Arkansas as a defensive analyst. 

Cauthen has coached at the high school, junior college and college football levels since 1990, and worked on the Valdosta State staff with Linguist in 2008. 

Montgomery replaces Andy Kotelnicki as the Bulls’ offensive coordinator. Kotelnicki is now on Lance Leipold's football staff at Kansas in the same role.

Cauthen replaces Brian Borland, who is now Kansas' defensive coordinator.

UB on Tuesday announced that Jeremy Cole will be the Bulls' football strength and conditioning coach. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News