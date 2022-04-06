UB announces hire of Becky Burke as women's basketball coach

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball program has a new head coach.

Becky Burke, a former Louisville basketball standout who has been the head coach at USC Upstate for the last two seasons, will replace Felicia Legette-Jack, UB announced Wednesday.

Syracuse introduced Legette-Jack as its new head coach on March 28.

After an eight-win season in 2020-21, Burke, 32, led USC Upstate to the No. 3 seed and a first-round-bye in the Big South Conference Tournament this season, but the Spartans lost in the quarterfinals to UNC-Asheville. Burke was the 2022 Big South Coach of the Year as her team went 22-8 this season and 30-23 in two seasons.

"From the start of this process, (UB athletic director) Mark (Alnutt) and my vision for the women's basketball program at UB have aligned perfectly," Burke said in a statement released by UB's athletic department. "This program has been built under Coach Legette-Jack's leadership into a dominant program in the MAC with national respect. I am fully committed to keeping it that way and becoming the premiere mid-major destination for some of the best players in the country.

"We will pride ourselves on continuing to raise the bar on the court but also be great representatives of this university and the city of Buffalo. Again, I am humbled and so appreciative of this opportunity and can't wait to get on campus."

UB will formally introduce Burke as its head coach Friday at Alumni Arena.

"Throughout this search process, she quickly separated herself from the other candidates by displaying an infectious passion for the sport, a strong work ethic, and a competitive nature while forging genuine relationships with her student-athletes as she prepares them for success both on and off the court,” Alnutt said in a statement. “She articulated a vision for this program which will build upon the success that we've had and continue to make our brand nationally recognized as a premier basketball program. Becky is a rising star in our industry and a proven winner which is very apparent at all of her previous stops. University at Buffalo women's basketball is in very good hands for years to come."

Burke is the 13th women’s basketball coach in UB history, and takes the helm of a program that won the Mid-American Conference Tournament and reached the NCAA Tournament this season, losing in the first round to Tennessee.

However, Burke takes over a program that’s also in transition. In addition to Legette-Jack’s departure after 10 seasons at UB, Bulls guard Dyaisha Fair entered the transfer portal last week, after finishing fourth in the nation in scoring (23.4 points per game). Fair is one of four players from UB who has announced their entry into the transfer portal, though Fair has not decided on a school. Syracuse announced last week that guard Georgia Woolley, the MAC freshman of the year, and forward Saniaa Wilson will transfer into the Orange’s program, and Loren Christie, a forward, also announced she has entered the transfer portal.

Prior to USC Upstate, Burke coached for two seasons at the University of Charleston, in West Virginia, where she was 48-14 and led the Golden Eagles to the Division II NCAA Tournament in 2018-19. She also coached at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz., for two seasons.

Burke has also coached basketball at Saint Joseph's College and at Cal-Fullerton. Originally from Clark’s Summit, Pa., Burke was a guard at Louisville from 2008-12. She helped the Cardinals to three NCAA Tournament berths, including the 2009 national championship game, and was second on the team in scoring in 2009-10 (13.8 points per game).

