UB announces football kickoff times, preliminary television assignments

The University at Buffalo football team will have at least seven televised games this season, either on national or streaming platforms.

UB announced its initial schedule of televised games and kickoff times Thursday, for three nonconference games and four Mid-American Conference games.

UB will open the season with a 7 p.m. kickoff Sept. 2 at UB Stadium against Wagner, a Football Championship Subdivision program, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN3. The Bulls are scheduled to kick off at Nebraska at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., and the game will be televised on Big Ten Network. UB then hosts Coastal Carolina at noon Sept. 18 at UB Stadium, which will be broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The Bulls will host Bowling Green at noon Oct. 30, which will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. All three of UB's midweek games in November – 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m. Nov. 17 against Northern Illinois and 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at Ball State – will be broadcast on either ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Plus or CBS Sports Network.

UB also announced that its homecoming game will be at noon Oct. 2 against Western Michigan. A television assignment will be announced at a later date.

Remaining kickoff times and television assignments will also be announced at a later date.

