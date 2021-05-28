 Skip to main content
UB announces additions of offensive line, defensive line coaches
UB announces additions of offensive line, defensive line coaches

Coach Maurice Linguist

New UB football head coach Maurice Linguist poses for photographs following his introduction at a press conference in the Murchie Family Fieldhouse at UB, Monday, May 10, 2021. 

 Derek Gee

The University at Buffalo athletic department on Friday announced the addition of two more assistant coaches to the staff of football coach Maurice Linguist.

UB announced that Matt Stansfield is the new offensive line coach, and Cedric Douglas is the new defensive line coach.

Stansfield joins UB after five seasons as run game coordinator and offensive line/tight ends coach at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Douglas joins the Bulls after two seasons as defensive line coach at Massachusetts.

UB football now has its 10 assistant coaches and coordinators in place. The Bulls open the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 against Wagner, a Football Championship Subdivision program, at UB Stadium.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

