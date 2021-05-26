 Skip to main content
UB announces addition of three football assistants
The University at Buffalo athletic department on Wednesday announced the addition of three more assistant coaches to the staff of football coach Maurice Linguist.

Chris White will be UB's special teams coordinator, Dallas Baker will take over as UB's wide receivers coach and DeAndre Thompson will coach cornerbacks.

UB football now has eight of its 10 assistants and coordinators in place. The Bulls open the season Sept. 2 against Wagner, a Football Championship Subdivision program, at UB Stadium. 

