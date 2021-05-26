UB announces addition of three football assistants

The University at Buffalo athletic department on Wednesday announced the addition of three more assistant coaches to the staff of football coach Maurice Linguist.
Chris White will be UB's special teams coordinator, Dallas Baker will take over as UB's wide receivers coach and DeAndre Thompson will coach cornerbacks.
UB football now has eight of its 10 assistants and coordinators in place. The Bulls open the season Sept. 2 against Wagner, a Football Championship Subdivision program, at UB Stadium.
Rachel Lenzi
College/high school sports enterprise reporter
I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.
