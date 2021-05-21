 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UB announces addition of three football assistants to Maurice Linguist's staff
0 comments

UB announces addition of three football assistants to Maurice Linguist's staff

Support this work for $1 a month
Coach Maurice Linguist

New UB football head coach Maurice Linguist speaks in the Murchie Family Fieldhouse at UB, Monday, May 10, 2021. 

 Derek Gee

The University at Buffalo athletic department announced the addition of three more assistant coaches to the staff of new football coach Maurice Linguist.

Rod Ojong will be the Bulls' safeties coach, Ron Whitcomb will be the tight ends coach and Mike Daniels will be the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator. 

Read the full story from News Sports Reporter Rachel Lenzi

UB football now has five of its 10 assistants and coordinators in place, and has a new support staff member. UB announced earlier this week that Shane Montgomery is the Bulls' new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, that Joe Cauthen is UB's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, and that Jeremy Cole is its football strength and conditioning coach. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News