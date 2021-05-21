UB announces addition of three football assistants to Maurice Linguist's staff

The University at Buffalo athletic department announced the addition of three more assistant coaches to the staff of new football coach Maurice Linguist.

Rod Ojong will be the Bulls' safeties coach, Ron Whitcomb will be the tight ends coach and Mike Daniels will be the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator.

UB football now has five of its 10 assistants and coordinators in place, and has a new support staff member. UB announced earlier this week that Shane Montgomery is the Bulls' new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, that Joe Cauthen is UB's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, and that Jeremy Cole is its football strength and conditioning coach.