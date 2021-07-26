 Skip to main content
UB alum team faces foe from Miami
  • Updated
UB basketball alumni team

The UB basketball alumni team practices at Alumni Arena, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, for the TBT event in Columbus where they will play on Saturday. CJ Massinburg, left, and Nick Perkins joke around during practice. 

 News Staff Photographer

After two straight victories in the $1 million winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament, Blue Collar U, a team with a core of University at Buffalo alumni, will face Category 5 of Miami at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sweet 16 Round at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Blue Collar defeated Nerd Team, 88-82, and Zip'Em Up, 93-83, in their two tournament starts so far. C.J. Massinburg scored 22 points in the victory over Zip'Em Up. Wes Clark added 19 on top of the 23 he scored in the team's opening win.

Category 5's roster includes former New York City scholastic standout Durand Scott, who scored 1,650 points in his career as a Miami Hurricane and was Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year in his senior season.

Carmen's Crew of Ohio State alums will face boxing champion Floyd Mayweather's The Money Team at 9 p.m. in the second game of the TBT doubleheader in Columbus.

Tuesday's winners will advance to Championship Weekend and meet for the Columbus Regional title on Saturday in Dayton, Ohio, when four regional winners will be determined before next week's Final Four.

Other regionals are at Wichita, Kan., Charleston, W.Va., and Peoria, Ill.

