UB AD Mark Alnutt cites relatability to players, energy in hiring Maurice Linguist

Mark Alnutt inherited thriving football and men’s and women’s basketball programs when he was hired as the athletics director at the University at Buffalo in 2018.
In his first full academic year with the Bulls, in 2018-19, UB was one of only seven schools in the country to have its football team play in a bowl game and both basketball teams advance to the second round of the NCAA tournaments. And in the years since, as UB coaches have moved on to jobs with Power 5 conference schools, Alnutt’s priority has been to keep these programs ascendant.
When Nate Oats left in 2019 to become the head basketball coach at Alabama, Alnutt promoted assistant coach Jim Whitesell, maintaining a degree of continuity for the players and the program. And when football coach Lance Leipold called less than two weeks ago, on the morning of April 30, to explain that he was taking the job at Kansas, Alnutt had one overriding objective when it came to identifying a successor.
“What are some areas that we can strengthen?” Alnutt said Monday in an interview with The Buffalo News. “And no disrespect to Lance, because they did a tremendous job, but what can we do from a connectivity standpoint, a relatability standpoint with the student athletes? From an energy standpoint? From being a motivator?”
He landed on Maurice “Mo” Linguist, a 37-year-old first-time head coach and former UB assistant. Linguist's coaching resume begins with Division II Valdosta State and includes stops, most recently, as the defensive backs coach with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 and as the DB coach and co-defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan, a job he accepted in January and left before ever coaching a game, enamored by the opportunity to return to Buffalo and lead the Bulls.
Linguist’s task at UB will be to unite a whole team, and for the Bulls to continue to carry the banner of being one of the Mid-American Conference’s upper-echelon programs.
Linguist becomes just the second Black head football coach in the Mid-American Conference, joining Northern Illinois’ Thomas Hammock. He's one of fewer than two dozen Black head coaches in Division I football, according to the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches.
“I am a Division II coach that has had to grind his way to the top,” Linguist said during his introductory press conference Monday at the Murchie Family Fieldhouse. “I remember the 15-hour bus ride from Valdosta, Ga., to Southern Arkansas, when we stopped at the Golden Corral in between in Florence, Ala., and the joy of getting the all-you-can-eat buffet.
“I understand the hard road. I understand the hard path.”
Relatable? Energetic? Motivational?
Check. Check. Check.
Linguist, 37, is in his 15th season of coaching football, and UB is his first head coaching job.
This was a marquee hire for Alnutt, a former football player at the University of Missouri and a rising star in NCAA circles, one of just a handful of Black ADs at the Division I level.
He is a member of the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee, has served on the NCAA Football Playing Rules Committee and has chaired both the NCAA Women’s Gymnastic committee and the NCAA Minority Opportunities and Interests Committee.
This was his opportunity to put his stamp on the UB football program.
“I have my name attached to Maurice Linguist,” Alnutt said. “And personally, for me as well, I felt that we recruited a new friend, and we’re going to be in here together, forever tied to each other, which is huge.”
Alnutt said that when it came to hiring a football coach, he relied on his experience from his previous job as the deputy director of athletics at the University of Memphis.
In 2015, Justin Fuente left the Tigers to replace Frank Beamer as the head coach at Virginia Tech.
Memphis replaced him with Arizona State offensive coordinator Mike Norvell, who had no previous head coaching experience and at 34 years old became the youngest Football Bowl Subdivision head coach in the nation.
“Fuente built that program into a team that went to back-to-back bowl games,” Alnutt said, “and before he arrived there, it struggled. It was probably in the basement of FBS football. It’s very similar here. With what Coach Leipold was able to do to this program, it didn’t need a reboot. What it needed was to enhance the great things we’re doing, very similar to Memphis.
“Being able to identify Mike Norvell, who had success, took them to a New Year’s Day bowl and is now the head coach at Florida State, that experience, going through that search process, really had me hone in, in terms of, ‘What do we need? What are we looking for here?’ A person that understands our current roster, the strengths and weaknesses of that roster, but more importantly, a person that can also recruit the type of talent we need to elevate this program, which is exactly what Mike Norvell did. And I anticipate Coach Linguist doing the same thing here.”
It’s important that Chicago Bears superstar linebacker Khalil Mack is on board with the hire, retweeting a report about Linguist being a finalist for the job on Friday while adding, “Make it happen!!”
Linguist, who coached the UB defensive backs from 2012-13 and was the defensive passing game coordinator under head coach Jeff Quinn, recalled Mack lifting him in a bear hug when the Bulls won their sixth game in 2013, becoming bowl eligible for just the second time in program history.
It’s important that Linguist could stand behind the podium on Monday and cite the support of former UB stars Branden Oliver, Joe Licata, Mason Schreck, Matt Weiser and Najja Johnson.
And it’s important that Alnutt landed a coach who would excite and inspire UB’s players today and in the future.
Linguist, who said he felt an instant connection with Alnutt, at one point during his press conference Monday addressed his 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son seated in the front row.
“I want you to see your father,” he said, “and know that dreams do come true.”
Alnutt said he had no reservations pursuing a coach who’d committed to another university only months earlier, because Linguist wasn’t looking to leave the Wolverines.
He was recruited.
“And for him to have interest in Buffalo, in terms of where he was, the position he was at, the salary he was making, it gave me ultimate satisfaction that he wanted to be here,” Alnutt said. “Because we wanted someone that wanted to be here.
“And with the connection that we made and the conversations that we’ve had, I feel that – and I know, not feel – I know that he’s excited to be here. And I know he’s excited for the challenge to continue to elevate this program.”