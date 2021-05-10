UB AD Mark Alnutt cites relatability to players, energy in hiring Maurice Linguist

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“I have my name attached to Maurice Linguist,” Alnutt said. “And personally, for me as well, I felt that we recruited a new friend, and we’re going to be in here together, forever tied to each other, which is huge.”

Alnutt said that when it came to hiring a football coach, he relied on his experience from his previous job as the deputy director of athletics at the University of Memphis.

In 2015, Justin Fuente left the Tigers to replace Frank Beamer as the head coach at Virginia Tech.

Memphis replaced him with Arizona State offensive coordinator Mike Norvell, who had no previous head coaching experience and at 34 years old became the youngest Football Bowl Subdivision head coach in the nation.

“Fuente built that program into a team that went to back-to-back bowl games,” Alnutt said, “and before he arrived there, it struggled. It was probably in the basement of FBS football. It’s very similar here. With what Coach Leipold was able to do to this program, it didn’t need a reboot. What it needed was to enhance the great things we’re doing, very similar to Memphis.