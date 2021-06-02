Tyler homer in eighth ends NCCC season

Tyler College first baseman Miguel Vega ended Niagara County Community College's quest for the NJCAA Division III baseball championship in dramatic fashion, hitting a two-out home run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 5-4 victory at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tenn.
Vega's homer spoiled a strong relief pitching performance by NCCC right-hander Troy Leibert, a freshman from Brockport. It came after Leibert had pitched five scoreless innings and had retired two of the first three batters he faced in the eighth.
A throwing error by shortstop Zach Evans (Lake Shore) on a ball hit by Heath Hood came between the two outs. Hood scored on the Vega homer.
In the top of the ninth, Scottie O'Bryan gave NCCC one last chance with a two-out double against Tyler pitcher Alex Williams. But Williams struck out Chris Tani for the final out to clinch the tournament championship for Tyler, which won four straight games in the tournament. NCCC had stayed alive by winning three times after a loss in the opening round.
Vega's homer gave Tyler its only lead of the game. It came after NCCC scored an unearned run to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth.
Tani drove home Matt Ferris from second with a single to center. The run was unearned because Ferris moved into scoring position on a passed ball.
NCCC (34-11) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on two walks and successive RBI singles by Cal Brazier, Cole Laskowski (St. Mary's) and Evans.
Tyler struck for two runs in the bottom of the first on a double by Hood and a home run by Dalton Davis against NCCC starter Josh Quartley (Williamsville North). Tyler tied it in the second on two walks and a throwing error on a fielder's choice play.
Quartley and Leibert pitched under pressure most of the game. Tyler left 12 runners on base, twice leaving the bases loaded. Two double plays helped the Thunderwolves' pitchers.
Tyler starter Zach Williams struck out 10 and allowed six hits before he left with two outs, two runners on and a run scored in the eighth.
NCCC would have needed to win Wednesday's game and defeat Tyler again Thursday to claim its first NJCAA III title. Twice before under coach Matt Clingersmith, NCCC has reached the championship finals, losing to Joliet, Ill., in 2012 and to Tyler in 2017.