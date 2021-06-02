Tyler homer in eighth ends NCCC season

Tyler College first baseman Miguel Vega ended Niagara County Community College's quest for the NJCAA Division III baseball championship in dramatic fashion, hitting a two-out home run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 5-4 victory at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tenn.

Vega's homer spoiled a strong relief pitching performance by NCCC right-hander Troy Leibert, a freshman from Brockport. It came after Leibert had pitched five scoreless innings and had retired two of the first three batters he faced in the eighth.

A throwing error by shortstop Zach Evans (Lake Shore) on a ball hit by Heath Hood came between the two outs. Hood scored on the Vega homer.

In the top of the ninth, Scottie O'Bryan gave NCCC one last chance with a two-out double against Tyler pitcher Alex Williams. But Williams struck out Chris Tani for the final out to clinch the tournament championship for Tyler, which won four straight games in the tournament. NCCC had stayed alive by winning three times after a loss in the opening round.

Vega's homer gave Tyler its only lead of the game. It came after NCCC scored an unearned run to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth.